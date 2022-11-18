Six years ago this month, elementary school students Cade Osterman and Caleb Sandstrom imagined that they could one day be like the 2016 Elks Team 125 that won the program's only football championship. Now, six years later, Osterman, the Elks senior quarterback and catalyst of its offense, and Sandstrom, a senior tight end and linebacker, are one win away from becoming state champions themselves with Team 131. 

No. 3 Elk River (12-0) defeated No. 4 Mahtomedi (10-2) (21-14) on Friday, Nov. 18, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

