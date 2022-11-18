Six years ago this month, elementary school students Cade Osterman and Caleb Sandstrom imagined that they could one day be like the 2016 Elks Team 125 that won the program's only football championship. Now, six years later, Osterman, the Elks senior quarterback and catalyst of its offense, and Sandstrom, a senior tight end and linebacker, are one win away from becoming state champions themselves with Team 131.
No. 3 Elk River (12-0) defeated No. 4 Mahtomedi (10-2) (21-14) on Friday, Nov. 18, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Elks' trailed at 11:11 of the first quarter when Zephyrs senior running back Corey Bohmert scored on a 64-yard run. Zephyrs kicker Sebastian De La Torre made the extra point to make it 7-0.
Elk River responded on their first drive of the game when Schmidt scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 7:58 remaining in the quarter. Senior kicker Carter Bloom's extra point made it 7-7.
Once again, Mahtomedi threw a counter-punch at 3:57 of the first quarter when senior quarterback Charlie Brandt threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Michael Barry. De La Torre's extra point made it 14-7 Zephyrs.
The Elks answered Mahtomedi's touchdown on the following drive with one of its own. Senior quarterback Cade Osterman ran in for a 2-yard touchdown at 9:15 of the second quarter. Bloom made the extra point to tie the game.
On Mahtomedi's next possesion, Team 131 capitalized on a turnover that changed the game's complexion. Senior defensive back P.J. Bono forced a Zephyrs turnover in Elk River's defensive zone and senior linebacker Caleb Sandstrom recovered it. Osterman then ran 63 yards for his second touchdown of the afternoon. Bloom made the extra point to make it 21-14 Elks.
Bunker, the same player who was watching from the stands six years ago, scored on a 7-yard run with 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter, giving the Elks a bit of breathing room. Elk River led 27-14 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Bunker scored again, this time at 7:51 of the third quarter. Osterman threw a 2-point conversion pass to Sandstrom, as Team 131 extended its lead to 35-14.
After another touchdown pass from Brandt to Barry, Bloom kicked a 28-yard field goal at 1:24 of the third. After three, the scoreboard at U.S. Bank Stadium read Elks 38, Zephyrs 21.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Bono's fumble changed the game's momentum towards Elk River, as Mahtomedi could've scored on that drive had it not been for his swipe of the ball.
What's next
Elk River will face Rogers (9-3) or No. 1 Mankato West (12-0) in the Class 5A Prep Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. Rogers will play Mankato West in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Editorial note: This is the first version of this story. An updated one will be posted on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 a.m., following the conclusion of the Rogers-Mankato West semifinal.
