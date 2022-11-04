Jonna Albers vs. Gophers

Minnesota Whitecaps forward Jonna Albers skates during the Whitecaps exhibition game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers women's hockey team on Friday, Sept. 30, at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Albers, a 2012 graduate of Elk River High School, is entering her fifth season with the Whitecaps. During her time at ERHS, she was known as Jonna Curtis, but she married a college classmate this summer.

 Sam Silver

Less than 30 years ago, it would be nearly impossible for women like Jonna Albers to play professional hockey as a full-time or even a part-time profession. 

However, thanks to the Premier Hockey Federation, Albers has been playing for the Minnesota Whitecaps since 2018 and. The Premier Hockey Federation, or PHF, is the largest professional women’s hockey association in North America. It was founded in 2015 and has seven teams during the 2022-23 season. The Whitecaps are joined by the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Montreal Force and the Toronto Six.

