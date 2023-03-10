Elks senior Austin Kantor wasn’t feeling well on Saturday, March 4. That didn’t stop Kantor from finishing sixth at the 2023 Class 2A state diving tournament at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
Kantor, who earned a bronze medal and a third-place finish last year, earned a score of 401.35 at this year’s state tournament. It was good enough not only for sixth place, but a spot on the podium, as the top eight divers each get to stand on a podium in the center between the finals pool and the practice pool. He improved on his 2022 score by 7.75 points, as he scored 393.60 points in last spring’s state tournament.
Kantor said he was sad to have Saturday’s meet be the last high schoo meet of his career.
“I’ve enjoyed diving throughout my career,” Kantor said. “It’s something I’ve really loved. It was like an open door in a way leading into something new because I’m planning on diving in college. It was sad but also exciting in a way.”
Kantor scored 261.2 points in the preliminaries, allowing him to qualify for the finals for the second straight year. He was one of six divers to score at least 400 points in the finals.
Kantor said his illness was unfortunate at the time of the finals.
“It was tough,” he said. It was hard to stay focused. I had a sore throat. My sinuses were messed up. It was painful to go into the water because my sinuses were built up. I tried to stay focused on each individual dive.
“Everybody else put out a good performance I’m not too mad about it. It was a lot of fun to be around with my friends for my senior year. Sixth place is still a big accomplishment. I’m happy with it. I stayed consistent.”
Kantor graduates from Rogers High School on Thursday, June 8. This fall, he will be attending the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul to study electrical engineering and dive for the Tommies.
