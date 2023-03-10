Austin Kantor State 2023

Elk River's Austin Kantor finished sixth at the 2023 Class 2A state tournament with a score of 401.35. He finished third at last year's state tournament.

 Race Archibald

Elks senior Austin Kantor wasn’t feeling well on Saturday, March 4. That didn’t stop Kantor from finishing sixth at the 2023 Class 2A state diving tournament at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Kantor, who earned a bronze medal and a third-place finish last year, earned a score of 401.35 at this year’s state tournament. It was good enough not only for sixth place, but a spot on the podium, as the top eight divers each get to stand on a podium in the center between the finals pool and the practice pool. He improved on his 2022 score by 7.75 points, as he scored 393.60 points in last spring’s state tournament.

