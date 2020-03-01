After making the state tournament in his 2018-19 junior season, Elks senior Seth Hopkins capped off his Elk River wrestling career by finishing in fifth place in the 285-weight division in the Class 3A state tournament on Feb. 29.
Hopkins won the fifth-place match at Xcel Energy Center, defeating Minneapolis Washburn junior Vincent Gladbach after Gladbach fell with 1:56 remaining in the match.
Head coach Bryan Kulm said he's proud of Hopkins.
"He came down here to place," Kulm said. "That's a good indicator of how hard he's worked this whole season to put himself in the position."
Hopkins won his first match against Winona-Cotter junior Zander Rusert 3-1 but lost to Coon Rapids junior Gavin Layton in the quarterfinals when Hopkins fell with 3:39 remaining in the match.
After moving on to the consolation side of the heavyweight bracket, Hopkins defeated Eagan junior Diego Villeda 5-1. He then beat Owatonna senior Isaiah Noeldner 5-2 before falling to Bemidji junior Chase Smith after falling with three minutes remaining in the match. Hopkins then defeated Gladbach to place fifth in his final match with Elk River. Hopkins will play football for the University of St. Thomas next season.
Hopkins said he was happy to make the state tournament.
"I knew I had to make it coming into my senior year," Hopkins said. "It feels good that I made it here."
Zimmerman's Montplaisir finishes fifth in Class 2A 120-weight division
Thunder junior Joe Montplaisir got revenge in the most fitting way on Feb. 29.
Montplaisir finished fifth in the Class 2A 120-weight division. He defeated Marshall senior Hsa Khee Lar 7-3 after Lar defeated Montplaisir 6-5 in the opening round. Montplaisir was 4-2 during the tournament and finished the season with a record of 39-5.
Zimmerman junior Joe Gardas won his first match in the Class 2A 145-weight division over Fairmont-Martin County West senior Cale Steuber 12-8. Gardas lost in the quarterfinals to Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus sophomore Connor Tulenchik after he fell with 5:24 seconds remaining in the match. Gardas lost in the first round of the consolation tournament to Delano junior Carson Tschudi 5-2. Gardas finished the season with a record of 38-6.
Rogers' duo stopped in tracks
After losing only five matches during the regular season, Royals junior lightweight Max Ricks couldn't carry his regular-season momentum into the state tournament.
Ricks won his first-round match against Woodbury eighth grader Alex Braun but lost to Lakeville North sophomore Jore Volk. Ricks finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 27-7.
Junior middleweight Wil Yasseri lost his first-round match to Bemidji sophomore Thade Osborne 3-1. Yasseri's record was 28-9.
What's next
The 2019-20 wrestling season is over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.