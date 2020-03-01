Elk River junior Sam Hlavachek finished 11th in the Class 2A 1-meter diving competition on Feb. 29 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. Hlavachek received a score of 341.80. Each diver at the state meet gets three dives and one per round. There are three rounds of diving. Hlavachek's first and third dives did count, but his second did not as he slipped and fell into the water.

Head coach Denise Green said Hlavachek didn't have a good approach. Green said she told Hlavachek that he would return to the state meet next season as a senior. 

"Last year, he failed a dive as well but he ended up seventh," Green said. "He had some room to battle back last year. He's disappointed."

Schmeidel finishes fourth in 100-yard butterfly consolation final

Junior Preston Schmeidel finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly consolation final on Feb. 29. Schmeidel finished fourth, touching the wall in 52.10 seconds, beating out his preliminary time by .02 seconds.

What's next

Elk River's 2019-20 swimming season is over. 

