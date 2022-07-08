While she is still only heading into her junior year, Elks junior defender Carly Humphrey has already made up her mind about her future after Elk River High School.
Humphrey, who graduates from Elk River High School in June 2024, will continue her hockey career at the University of Minnesota, where she will play for the seven-time national champion Golden Gophers women’s hockey team.
Humphrey said she was considering three schools. In the end, it came down to Minnesota or the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She chose the Gophers over the Badgers.
“Minnesota was showing a lot of interest [and] Wisconsin wasn’t showing any, so that made the decision pretty easy,” Humphrey said. “I feel like I thrive better when I’m close to home and in an environment I’ve been in before.”
The Gophers, coached by Brad Frost, have been a women’s hockey powerhouse since the program began in the late 1990s. The Gophers have won six NCAA Women’s Frozen Four titles, most recently in 2016, and seven national championships.
As a young girl, Humphrey attended games at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis and Gopher hockey youth camps. Humphrey said when she attended the camps, Frost always remembered her name. Her cousin, Anne Schleper, played for the Gophers and won a silver medal with Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Schleper is married to former Minnesota Twins outfielder Denard Span, who has since retired from baseball.
“It was so cool,” she said. “The arena is beautiful. You can tell it’s the Gophers arena. It has so much pride, of course when the band comes, you see a ton of different types of fans, young and old. It’s cool to see how involved the fans are with the team.
“I told myself I always wanted to be like Anne. It helped a lot to give me a goal. It helps me to see the environment in Ridder. I’ve always had good memories of it. I’ve never had a sour taste in my mouth about the U of M or Ridder or the Gophers.”
Humphrey was one of the offensive catalysts for the Elks in 2021-22. She finished second on the team in goals with 14 and finished third in points with 22. The Elks had a memorable 2021-22 season, finishing with a record of
Elks head coach Brian Ballenger said he’s super happy and excited for Humphrey. He added that his job is to help her prepare for playing college hockey both this season and in 2023-24.
“It’s super well-deserved,” Ballenger said. “It’s great for our program not just to have somebody commit to Minnesota, a WCHA program to follow in the footsteps of Madison Bizal at Ohio State and Kelsey King at [Minnesota State] Mankato and those places. That motivates so many people.”
Hockey and the chance to win a national championship with the Gophers isn’t the only reason Humphrey chose to attend the U of M beginning with the Fall 2024 semester. Humphrey said Minnesota’s world-class academic programs, especially in medicine and nursing, intrigued her. She plans to major in either nursing or pre-med nd enjoys art, math and science at ERHS.
“I never get tired of the skyline,” she said. “I already known what it had looked like being down in that area and going to camps a lot. I feel like that had a lot to do with my decision as well.”
The Elks begin their 2022-23 season on Saturday, Nov. 12, with a game against Distad and Minnetonka at 2 p.m. at Pagel Activity Center. The 2022-23 home opener will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, against Anoka at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Automotive Arena.
Elk River hopes to appear in the State girls Class 2A state tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Feb. 22-25, 2023.
Humphrey said she found her confidence in 2021-22 compared to her 2020-21 freshman season.
“The main part I think about last season was the girls and the team. We had the best environment. There was no drama. We always had so much fun. We had a great group of seniors. All of the girls in my class [of 2024] that I played with, forever, came up, too. They weren’t there for my freshman year, but they came up my sophomore year. I got to be with all of my friends again. I of course, made friends with all of the older girls. It was awesome. We had a great locker room environment. On the ice, when we played well, we had a lot of chemistry together.”
Ellie Humphrey, Carly’s older sister and a 2018 alumnus of Elk River High School, said she learned that Carly committed to the U of M on Sunday, June 26.
“The day before, she called me, she was a little nervous,” Ellie said. “She was excited about who would call. I told her to take everything with a grain of salt. ‘What happens happens. Don’t expect anything.’ She called me that next morning and said a few coaches had talked to her. It’s nice because we’ve always grown up super close. She was like, ‘What should I say? How do I talk to these people?’ It was flattering that she wanted to get my advice on stuff.”
