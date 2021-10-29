Team 130 has been on a roll lately, winning its last six games. Elk River ( will face Duluth East (4-4) in the Section 7-5A semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Elk River High School. The winner will face Andover (8-0) or Cambridge-Isanti (2-7) in the Section 7-5A championship game on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. The winner will advace to the 2021 Class 5A state tournament. Elk River has advanced to every state tournament since 2016 with the exception of 2020. The 2020 Class 5A tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elks head coach Steve Hamilton said there will be a feeling out process on Saturday. Team 130 has never faced Duluth East since Hamilton became head coach.
“When your playing somebody like this, somebody you’ve never played there’s going to be a feeling-out process,” Hamilton said. “How are they going to cover us? What are they doing offensively? Is it the same as we have seen on film? Are they doing anything new?’ They haven’t lined up against us, so we’ve got to figure out where that’s going to be. We’re guessing right now, for a drive or two, maybe it’s figuring things out.”
The Elks will be led offensively by junior quarterback Cade Osterman. Osterman has been a force offensively. On the passing side, he has thrown one touchdown pass and two completions on 13 attempts with 40 yards passing. In addition, Osterman had six rushing touchdowns in seven games as well as four two-point conversions, rushing 445 yards on 54 attempts, averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
Also leading the Elks will be senior running back Dylan Rogers, who leads the Elks in rushing touchdowns with 15 and rushing yards with 1,250 on 114 attempts, averaging 156.2 yards per game and 11 yards per carry.
Rogers expects the Greyhounds to be fired up for the game.
“I’m not expecting them to lay down,” he said. “They’re going to show up thinking that they want to win and I expect a good matchup.”
Defensively, the Elks will be anchored by senior linebacker Cruise Clay, who leads the team in tackles with 36. Senior defensive back Daniel Yogei is tied for the team lead in sacks with one, while senior defensive back Gavin Carlson leads the Elks with two fumbles. Senior defensive back Jack Sumstad leads the Elks with three interceptions.
Rogers said it will mean the world to play at Jerry Schempf Field for possibly one last time this season. If the Elks win on Saturday, they would host the Section 7-5A championship game at Jerry Schempf Field on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m., but only if the Blue Jackets upset the Huskies.
“To get one more time on our new field and one more time to show up for our city,” he said. “It’s going to mean the world and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
