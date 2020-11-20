The Elks and Royals were on a collision course for the Section 6-5A championship game on Friday, Nov. 27. That all changed when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-99 on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Because of the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, Walz announced that all high school sports will be paused beginning Saturday, Nov. 21. The pause will be in effect until at least Friday, Dec. 18.
Because of this decision, by Walz, the pairings for the Section 6-5A football playoffs has changed. The athletic directors from Armstrong High School, Elk River High School, Monticello High School, and Rogers High School decided to move the games up from Saturday to Friday and to change the seedings. No. 2 Elk River (4-2, 2-2) was scheduled to play No. 3 Armstrong on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Elk River High School in one section semifinal. No. 1 Rogers (4-2, 3-1) was scheduled to play No. 4 Monticello (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Rogers High School in the other semifinal. Now, the Elks and Royals will play for the Section 6-5A championship on Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. at Rogers High School. The Falcons and Magic will play for third place on Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. at Monticello High School.
What's Next
Elk River and Rogers will play in the 2020 Section 6-5A championship game on Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. at Rogers High School. If the Royals win, it will be their first section championship since winning the 2011 Section 5-4A championship and first Section 6-5A championship since moving to Section 6-5A for the 2012 football season. Rogers would also be the first team other than Elk River to win the 6-5A section championship since St. Michael-Albertville in 2015. If the Elks win, it will be their fourth-consecutive section crown since 2016.
Rogers defeated Elk River 28-12 in the 2020 season opener on Friday, Oct. 9 at Jerry Schempf Field at Elk River High School. The Elks and Royals split the season series in 2019. Rogers won the only regular-season game between the two teams 40-36 on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Rogers High School. Elk River exacted revenge on its District 728 and Northwest Suburban Conference rival, winning the Section 6-5A semifinal 20-14 on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Rogers High School.
There will be no state Prep Bowl this year. If there was one, it would be Elk River's fifth-consecutive Prep Bowl if the Elks win on Friday. It would be Rogers' first Prep Bowl in nine years if Rogers wins on Friday.
