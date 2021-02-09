On a night in which Elk River honored its 2021 girls hockey senior class, it was a junior who put on an offensive show as the Elks' won their first game at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
Elk River (3-4-0, 3-4-0) defeated Rogers (4-3-0, 4-3-0) 6-2 on Friday, Feb. 5, at Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River. Elks junior forward Maddy Christian scored four goals and had one assist for a 5-point game.
Head coach Brian Ballenger said...
Elk River opened the scoring when...
Offensive Player of the Game
Christian's 4-goal outburst was the...
Defensive Player of the Game
Hess made saves for her win of the season
What's Next
Elk River was scheduled to visit Anoka-Spring Lake Park (1-4-1, 1-4-1) on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. at New Hope Ice Arena. The Elks defeated the Stormcats 3-2 in the most-recent game between the two teams on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Elk River Ice Arena.
Ballenger said...
Rogers was scheduled to face No. 8 Maple Grove (4-2-0, 4-2-0) on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Activity Center. The Crimson defeated the Royals 4-1 in the Section 5-2A semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Roseville Ice Arena in Roseville.
