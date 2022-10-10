Swimming comes naturally for Elks junior Gabby Odegard, as she comes from a family of swimmers. Odegard has been swimming since she was 10 years old. Her older sisters, Taylor and Hailey, both swam for the Elk River girls varsity swimming team and are Elk River High School alumni. Her mother, Julie Odegard, is the head coach of the Elks girls swimming and diving team and serves as an assistant principal at Elk River High School. Julie has been swimming since the age of 9 and has been involved with the Elk River girls swimming program for more than a decade. She swam for Coon Rapids High School, her alma mater, and also swam for St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Gabby said she enjoys being on the Elks swimming team, which also incorporates swimmers from Spectrum High School and Zimmerman High School as well as homeschooled students. She has always loved being in water.
“Seeing the team and how much fun they [Hailee and Taylor] had together, I always wanted that family of friends,” Gabby said. “I’m glad I decided to [join].”
In 2021, Gabby made the Class 2A state tournament in the IM and was named to the Northwest Suburban Conference All-Conference Team. She was named Team MVP for the 2021 season.
At the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Gabby finished second in the 100-yard backstroke, completing the race in 1:01.19.
Elks senior co-captain Julia Schmeidel said Gabby is a light on the team who brings joy and makes everyone else feel welcome.
“She’s light hearted,” Schmeidel said. “She’s serious and works hard, but at the same time, she has the balance of being goofy and light hearted. [Gabby’s] an awesome person to be with.”
Julie said Gabby has a good feel for any pool.
“She’s a good competitor,” Julie said. “If there’s going to be a good race, she’s going to go right after it. That helps.”
Gabby, a junior, plans on going to college and swimming at the collegiate level after she graduates from ERHS, which isn’t until June 2024. As a student at ERHS, her favorite subject in school is math and also enjoys personal strength training. Gabby is taking algebra II this school year, which is the final required math course for all Independent School District 728 students.
Julie said Gabby is working on time management this season, which is an essential skill for not only high school students but adults as well.
“Every kid needs to learn time management,” Julie said. “That’s the biggest piece. [If] you know you have a meet Thursday night, you’re not going to wait. And if you wait to do your stuff on Wednesday night, you’re going to be tired for that meet. Any athlete has to learn that early on. You have to learn to manage yourself at both ends because you either end up sick or you end up having a bad meet or a bad game.”
At the Elks most-recent meet on Thursday, Sept. 29, Gabby finished first in three events as Elk River defeated Andover 97-84 at Anoka Middle School for the Arts-Fred Moore Campus. She finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.00 and in the 100-yard freestyle, hitting the wall at 55:61.
Gabby says she hopes to have fun this year and won’t focus on typical teenage drama that occurs at high schools like ERHS.
“I want to be happy and focus on positives instead of negatives and have fun with my friends,” she said.
Julie said there is an advantage to having Gabby on the team since she is her daughter.
“Gabby is very versatile which helps when writing a line-up as I can put her in almost anything. She is also selfless. Last year, she knew we wanted to get a relay to state and our best chance was the 200 free relay, which was the event right before her 100 back. She said, ‘If we have a chance to get a relay team to state, we need to go for that - it's OK if I don't get a lot of rest before my individual event. It would be so worth it to qualify a relay and have more girls there.’”
“I know when she’s struggling or when she’s having a bad day,” Julie said. “I also know when she’s having a good day and I know what works. I strive to get to know all these girls on a personal level as far as what works for them because it’s different for each athlete. It’s always hard coaching your own kid, but there’s advantages to it, too because I know if she gets out of the pool and she’s [had a bad meet] we can talk about it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.