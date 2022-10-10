Gabby Odegard Athlete of the Week October 8, 2022

Elks junior Gabby Odegard hopes to reach the Class 2A state tournament in November. 

 Submitted photo

Swimming comes naturally for Elks junior Gabby Odegard, as she comes from a family of swimmers. Odegard has been swimming since she was 10 years old. Her older sisters, Taylor and Hailey, both swam for the Elk River girls varsity swimming team and are Elk River High School alumni. Her mother, Julie Odegard, is the head coach of the Elks girls swimming and diving team and serves as an assistant principal at Elk River High School. Julie has been swimming since the age of 9 and has been involved with the Elk River girls swimming program for more than a decade. She swam for Coon Rapids High School, her alma mater, and also swam for St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Gabby said she enjoys being on the Elks swimming team, which also incorporates swimmers from Spectrum High School and Zimmerman High School as well as homeschooled students. She has always loved being in water.

Tags

Load comments