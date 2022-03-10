Abby Rekstad will go down as one of the greatest gymnasts in Elk River-Zimmerman gymnastics history. However, it didn’t quite start out as planned.
As a freshman in the fall of 2018, Rekstad joined the Elks after breaking her ankle with her club team. She didn’t do vault during the 2018-19 season until the Section 8-2A tournament. But as she gained more experience, she made the state tournament in her freshman season and was a key contributor for the Elks in their state tournament appearances in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Rekstad’s individual accolades include being a four-time state tournament qualifier, including all-around in both 2021 and 2022. She was a four-time all-Northwest Suburban Conference honoree. She was an all-state gymnast and an all-state honorable mention all four seasons. She has been team MVP three times and was one of the co-captains for the 2021-22 season. In addition, she was Rookie of the Year during her freshman season.
Former Elks coach Jenn Bartlett, who retired following the 2021-22 season, said Rekstad was calm, cool and collected in her four seasons competing for Elk River-Zimmerman.
“She has the greatest smile and encourages her teammates on when she does great and she collects herself well when it doesn’t go right,” Bartlett said. “She knows that it’s a team sport and we lift each other up. She’s done amazing things as an individual. She’s solidified herself as one of the greatest gymnasts to come out of this program by her hard work and dedication. The older you get, the harder gymnastics is, even through the aches and pains, she came out and practiced every day, encouraged others to push through knowing that each day was one of the last days that we would be able to be together in that gym.”
Rekstad solidified her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts in Elk River-Zimmerman history with an outstanding performance at the 2022 Section 7-2A tournament on Friday, Feb. 11, at Forest Lake Area High School. Rekstad finished in first place in all-around with a score of 36.85, finished first on vault with a score of 9.475 and finished first on beam with a 9.4.
She carried the momentum into the 2022 Class 2A state tournament, finishing third on beam and receiving the bronze medal with a score of 9.425.
Rekstad said the highlight of her 2021-22 season was her performance on vault.
“I had a mental block on it at the beginning of the season, so to get through that and still be able to compete it well was something that I’m proud of,” Rekstad said.
Rekstad graduates from Elk River High School on Friday, June 10, 2022. She will be attending North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota, this fall along with teammate and Elks co-captain Cadence Martie. Rekstad won’t compete in gymnastics in college, as the Bison don’t have a gymnastics team.
Academically, Rekstad has a GPA of 3.8 and her favorite courses are psychology and human anatomy. She doesn’t know what she will major at NDSU, but she is leaning towards either psychology or elementary education.
Rekstad said it will be nice to have someone like Martie along for their college journey. Rekstad and Martie will be roommates during the 2022-23 academic year.
“I’m excited because we’re pretty close,” she said. “We’re really good friends. I’m excited for her to be there for me and me to be there for her while we try to learn how to live on our own.”
Bartlett said a cool aspect about high school gymnastics is that coaches and gymnasts don’t know what teams will look like each season.
“You kind of see what talent is coming out of the clubs, but not everybody comes to high school,” Bartlett said. “Clubs are a dominating component, so we’re fortunate when we have kids come to us with more hours of background and to keep them safe through high school, teach them the high school [MSHSL] rules. This group has taken to those, embraced the opportunity to perform for their high school to show off all that hard work they’ve done as a collective group. They’ve earned the right to get to State for the last three years [2020, ’21 and ’22].
“We’ve had talented groups come through here. There’s talent all over Minnesota. Minnesota’s one of the No. 1 gymnastics states in the nation. There are not many college-level opportunities for these kids, so you are either going DI, very little DIII or you’re going high school. These kids are competing just like club in high school. It’s amazing. You go to some other states, and our JV team would win a state tournament in their state. You never know what you’re going to get. You build a team each year to be the best that they can be.”
Rekstad said she wants her legacy at Elk River High School to be more about gymnastics.
“I’m proud of my schoolwork because freshman year, I started out with not quite all As and I worked my way up to my 3.8 GPA from a 3.4. I’m proud that I learned how to manage my time better and get my work done and use my time in school rather than waiting until after.”
