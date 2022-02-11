For Elks senior Gavin Hilyar, wrestling is a family affair.
Hilyar’s father, Zimmerman High School athletic director Jaime Hilyar, is an alumnus of the Elk River High School wrestling program. Jaime wrestled for the Elks in the early 1990s. His brother, freshman Brayden Hilyar, is one of Gavin’s teammates.
Gavin won his 100th career match on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Blaine High School. Gavin defeated Maple River-USC’s Ethan Elvebak by total fall 21-5.
Gavin said it means a lot to win 100 matches for the Elks.
“It’s a milestone that a lot of guys his,” Gavin said. “We have a school record board on the wall [of the wrestling gymnasium]. One of the alumni used to wrestle with me and has helped me a lot, Colton Pool [a 2020 graduate of Elk River High School]. He got to 100 and I’m right up there with him. We were always practice partners a couple of years ago. He graduated. He was a good wrestler.”
On senior night on Thursday, Feb. 3, Gavin ended his home wrestling career with a win over Grant Mahr of Forest Lake, winning the match 10-4. One of the highlights of Hilyar’s 2021-22 so far came on Saturday, Jan. 15, when he finished first in the 126-weight division at the 2022 Elk River Invite. Gavin began his journey by defeating fellow Elk River senior Benny Kozitka, winning after Kozitka fell with 1:25 remaining in the match. He then proceeded to defeat Jaxon Miklolzyk of Prior Lake in the championship match, winning after Mikolzyk fell with 1:22 remaining in the match.
Elks head coach Bryan Kulm said Gavin’s success runs off on both Braden and the team.
“Gavin’s a ridiculously hard worker,” Kulm said. “When he shows up and walks into the room, it’s time to get to business. That’s what he does every day. He’s ready for the grind. He takes it on.
“He’s a leader. He leads by example. He’s a good example of somebody who’s going to come in and be a good wrestler by putting the work in.”
When he was little, Gavin wanted to be a hockey player. It was Jaime that convinced him to give wrestling a try. He didn’t like it when he was younger because he would get beat and cry after matches.
“There [were] dads that would push you too hard,” Gavin said. “He said if he did that, I would quit. I always looked up to him. I was always like, ‘Yeah, he’s super tough.’ I can’t do anything else. I looked up to him. I wanted to do what he did and wrestle. He helps me with everything and brings me stuff. He’s always there for me. He’s not pushing me too hard, but he’s still there. It’s awesome.”
Jaime said that when Gavin was in fifth grade, he would be nervous about getting out to the mat. However, after gaining more experience, he wanted to continue to wrestle.
“Sometimes, he would struggle with that,” Jaime said. “I remember talking to him and saying, ‘You don’t have to wrestle. We can go ice fishing or do something else.’ He said, ‘No, Dad, I want to.’ [I said], ‘Well, if you want to and you want to have success, you’re going to have to start doing some extra things.’
Some of the things we bought him was a pull-up bar from the store. He went down there and talked to me about doing pull-ups. He went down there. The first week, he could do three. I remember about a month later, he comes up to me and says, ‘Dad, I can do 37 or 43 pull-ups.’ He started doing that and it build from there. He started gaining some confidence. He had a little anxiety before that moment. He had dislocated his elbow when he was wrestling bad and had to take an ambulance down to Mercy Hospital [in Coon Rapids]. He also, up in Cloquet, got thrown up on his head and we had to take him to the emergency room, there. Those two situations startled him a bit and made him nervous. We kind of had to work through that as a family and push, pull and nudge.”
No Elk River wrestler has won a state championship in two decades. The last to do so was Thomas McAlpine, who captured a state title at 135 pounds back in 2002, before Gavin was even born. Gavin’s goal is to reach the 2022 Class 2A state tournament March 3-5 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Kulm said Gavin has the potential to end Elk River’s two-decade long state championship drought.
“He can be a Section champ,” Kulm said. “He should be wrestling in the state tournament. He can have success there. His goals are my goals. We’re going to push him and he’s going to put in the work, but good things are going to happen to him in both places.”
