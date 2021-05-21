Elks senior pitcher Annie Volkers has thrown a lot of pitches this season — 1,293 to be exact.
Volkers has thrown 827 strikes and 466 balls for a strike percentage of appoximately 63.96 percent. She has appeared on the mound in 13 of Elk River’s 15 2021 games. Her record as of Tuesday, May 18, is 11-1 with an ERA of 0.78 in 81 innings pitched. She has struck out 168 opposing hitters and has allowed only 31 hits, holding opponents to a batting average of .100 and has won 10 straight games.
In addition to her contributions on the mound, Volkers has appeared in all 15 games as a hitter. As of Tuesday, May 18, Volkers’ is first on the team in batting average of players who have appeared in at least three games with an average of .518. In 56 at-bats, Volkers leads the team in hits with 29, singles with 23, doubles with six, tied for second on the team with one home run and 18 RBIs and has one stolen base to her credit. Volker’s slugging percentage is blank and her OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) is blank.
Volkers pitched all 10 innings in the No. 3 Elks’ 6-5 win over No. 7 Rogers on Saturday, May 15, at Lions Park in Elk River. She struck out 13 Royals and allowed one earned run, six hits and eight walks.
Volkers said it meant a lot to play against the Elks’ biggest rival.
“Rogers is always a fun [opponent] for us to play,” Volkers said. “I grew up playing with most of those girls. I’ve pitched with [Grace Mammen] since I was 9. Getting to pitch that game against her and with her was fun. It was a competitive game.”
Volkers said she loves playing with her sister, April, who is a sophomore second baseman.
“This is my last season getting to play with her,” she said. “Before the game, we always get excited. We’ll go out and get something to eat or something to drink. We lean on each other throughout the game and have fun with it. She pushes me. I push her to get better and she pushes me to get better. It’s fun.”
With a record of 14-1 and a Northwest Suburban Conference record of 11-1, the Elks haven’t faced much adversity this season and could make a push to clinch a berth in the state softball tournament.
Annie Volkers said it would mean a lot for her to pitch in the state tournament, somewhere the Elks haven’t been to since winning the Class 4A state title in 2013.
“I’ve always dreamed of winning one,” she said. “I think we have the team to do it this year.”
Bloom said she agreed with Volkers that it would be a dream come true for the Elks to make it to the state tournament. Bloom graduated from Elk River High School in 2008. A year later, in 2009, the Elks won their first state softball championship.
“These girls deserve it,” Bloom said. “They’ve worked hard. I’ve watched Annie and the other seniors work their way up from eighth grade —Annie and Avery starting as eighth graders, so I’ve coached them the whole way up. It would be awesome. It would be a great way for them to end their high school careers and start the next chapter. Who doesn’t want to go to state and make it as far as you can. Our goal is to win the state tournament.”
