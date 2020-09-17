Unlike the Fall 2019 golf season, the Fall 2020 golf season will be quite different than last season.
When COVID-19 hit, area golf courses saw an uptake in the number of golfers booking tee-times this fall. However, area courses are changing their procedures as the world has changed drastically in just one year.
Fox Hollow Golf Club general manager Eric Larson said that the club is getting more directions and guidelines from the state on how to proceed with this fall season.
“It always come back to the things that you hear: the social distancing is number one,” Larson said. “Luckily the golf course sets up very nice for that. Once they’re out on the golf course, there’s really no issues at all.”
Fox Hollow Golf Club in St. Michael is making several changes for the 2020 fall season. Touchpoints such as benches, water coolers and ballwashers, have been removed. Cups on the greens have been sunk to normal levels. Fox Hollow has advised its patrons not to touch the flagpoles. Golf carts are available to rent and can accomodate up to two passengers if there are dividers. Without dividers, passengers must be from the same household if two people are to be accomodated. The practice range remains open, but users can only use credit cards in order to pay for time. Check-ins will now be done online, by phone or at a touch-free turn shack. No paper scorecards will be available.
Larson said pace of play has improved this season as a result of new cart guidelines.
“Pace of play, especially right away when we were going single rider on the carts, actually improved,” Larson said. “Everyone riding their own cart made a big difference. It sped things up because drivers could drive up right to their own ball. The pace has been better this year overall on the golf course.”
Chris Singer, general manager of Elk River Golf Club and Pinewood Golf course, said online booking has been much more effiecient than over-the-phone.
“Over-the-phone was pretty much a nightmare,” Singer said. “They would call for a tee time. With how busy we were to start off the year, the phones were going nuts non-stop. Customers would end up calling two or three times between making a tee time, checking in and then had a question. Doing all the payments over the phone became cumbersome at some point, especially on Saturdays and Sundays when it was busy.”
At Pinewood Golf Course in Elk River, the clubhouse is closed for the fall season. Patrons will only be allowed to enter the clubhouse if they want to use the restroom. Tee times will be spaced out to 11 minute intervals. Unlike Fox Hollow Golf Club, golf carts are restricted to one passenger only unless passengers are from the same household. Golfers are instructed to stay six feet apart from one another. Both courses are sanitizing their carts with medical grade sanitizer before each use. Patrons at Fox Hollow Golf Club are encouraged to bring their own wipes.
Both Fox Hollow Golf Club and Pinewood Golf Course have seen an increase in the number of golfers this fall.
Singer said that golf is one of the safest things one can do during a global pandemic.
“You’re outside,” he said. “You’re pretty much socially distancing anyways in golf because you don’t stand that close to someone when they’re swinging a club or hitting a ball. It’s one of those activities where you can go interact with friends, meet up with them and still have that socialization but in a responsible way.”
