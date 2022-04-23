At the age of 6, Josh Clark and his family moved to the United States from Ecuador in order to pursue the American dream and better educational opportunities. Now at 21 years of age, Clark is the owner and general manager of Strike Fitness in Rogers, a fitness center devoted to boxing, kick boxing and personal strength training.
Clark purchased the gym from the original owners, Mark and Lana Royce, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and has been the sole proprietor for about 8 months. Clark used to work for the Royces at Title Boxing Club Rogers, which was the previous name of Strike Fitness.
Clark said that owning and operating a small business at such a young age motivates him to be better every day.
“There’s a lot of things I’ve learned,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of different things that goes into owning a gym. It’s making me a better person. It’s making me smarter, learning the ins and outs of the business [and] learning how to run a business at my age.”
Boxing has been a major part of Clark’s life. His grandfather, John Clark, originally from Chicago, was a professional boxer who fought in over 100 professional fights and also competed in wrestling and mixed martial arts. His father, James Clark, grew up in Rogers and owns his own boxing gym as well.
Strike Fitness offers classes to various age ranges, from high school students to people in their 40s and 50s. However, guests under 18 have to sign a waiver.
A typical class lasts 45 minutes and classes are offered seven days a week, with the earliest class, Contender BOX45, offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 a.m. The last classes are called 7 Rounds Box 30 and Total Body Boot Camp 30, which are offered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Each class has floor/leg work and a warmup and eight rounds of boxing. Each round lasts three minutes followed by six minutes of core strength training and stretching at the end. In addition to boxing classes, personal fitness classes are offered to members who want to learn how to box or want to lose weight.
Josh works with five trainers as well as Carmen Galante, the assistant manager and front office representative. Galante is a senior at Elk River High School and played for the Elks girls soccer team in 2021.
Galante said Josh is a flexible manager who cares about his customers.
“He cares more about the people that come into his gym than the money and the experience in that way,” Galante said. “He cares about how people are having the experience here than anything. It’s a good fit to have. He takes care of his customers and his employees well. He puts people before himself and his activites that he has to do. If he has to change for a fight and has to change for anything, he puts people first before his fight.”
Josh said his goal is to get more members into the gym in 2022 and beyond as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes into the dust bin of history.
“Whether you’re trying to work out or you’re trying to fight, trying to get in shape, lose weight or you want to belong to a certain community of people, that’s what my goal is: being able to help people and being able to help them along the way with their goals.”
