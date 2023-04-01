The Elks baseball team is under new management this season and hopes to play in the Class 4A state tournament this June at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Head coach: Former Elks player and assistant coach Josh Juntunen replaces Ryan Holmgren as the head coach of the Elks. Holmgren resigned in the offseason after 11 seasons as the Elks’ head coach. Juntunen is a 2004 graduate of Elk River High School and was an assistant coach under Holmgren from 2016-19 and again from 2021-22. 

