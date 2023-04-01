In this Friday, April 8, 2022, photo, Elks pitcher Sam Stockman throws a pitch during the first inning of Elk River's 5-3 win over Minnetonka at Veterans Field in Minnetonka. The Elks open their 2023 season against the Skippers on Friday, April 7, at Veterans Field in Minnetonka.
In this Friday, April 8, 2022, photo, Elks pitcher Sam Stockman throws a pitch during the first inning of Elk River's 5-3 win over Minnetonka at Veterans Field in Minnetonka. The Elks open their 2023 season against the Skippers on Friday, April 7, at Veterans Field in Minnetonka.
File photo by Erik Nelson
Elks catcher Andrew Palm pops a fly ball into foul territory during Elk River's 1-0 loss to Anoka in the annual Battle of the River Bell on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The Elks baseball team is under new management this season and hopes to play in the Class 4A state tournament this June at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Head coach: Former Elks player and assistant coach Josh Juntunen replaces Ryan Holmgren as the head coach of the Elks. Holmgren resigned in the offseason after 11 seasons as the Elks’ head coach. Juntunen is a 2004 graduate of Elk River High School and was an assistant coach under Holmgren from 2016-19 and again from 2021-22.
2022 results: The Elks finished the 2022 regular season with a record of 10-10. Rogers eliminated Elk River from the 2022 Section 8-4A tournament with a 16-1 win on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Cold Spring Baseball Park in Cold Spring in the Section 8-4A elimination semifinal. Including the postseason, the Elks finished 12-12.
Key players: Junior Sam Stockman will be the ace of Elk River’s pitching rotation. The southpaw can also play first base. Other starting pitchers in the rotation include senior James Owens, Miles Hanson and Brett Groebner. Senior Carter Galante will also get innings as a relief pitcher. The Elks have many players that can drive the ball deep into the gaps for extra-base hits, including Stockman, junior catcher Andrew Palm, Galante, Groebner and junior outfielder Logan Bunker. Juntunen hopes the Elks will try to hit opposite field and into the gaps as well as being aggressive at baserunning.
Important games: The Elks open the 2023 season against Minnetonka on Friday, April 7, at noon at Veterans Field in Minnetonka. Elk River’s home opener will be on Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at Hales Field against Osseo. The Elks get a chance at redemption against Rogers when the Royals visit Elk River on Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Hales Field. The Elks host Anoka for the Battle of the River Battle on Thursday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m. The Tornadoes won the 2022 Battle of the River Bell 1-0 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis. It was the first high school baseball regular-season game played in Target Field history. The Elks conclude the 2023 regular season with a game against Grand Rapids on Thursday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids High School baseball field.
Expectations for 2023: The Elks haven’t made the state tournament in nearly a decade. Elk River last made the Class 4A state tournament in 2014 when it finished in fifth place. Juntunen said he thinks the Elks are capable of winning Section 8-4A.
“We’ll be in the mix,” Juntunen said. “[We have] an extremely talented group of kids. That’s what our expectation’s going to be as a program moving forward. Every year [from now on], we are in the mix for the section championship. We’re going to be a scary team. We have a ton of talented kids, but if we don’t come together, we’re not going to accomplish the goal that we have of winning the section.”
When it comes to team culture, Juntunen said he wants to build a culture of respect in the dugout and off the field. He will require the players to show respect towards opponents, umpires and opposing coaches and be a positive image for the Elk River community.
“We represent the high school,” he said. “We represent this program. We represent our family members. Respect is going to be our mantra that we need to follow. It’s the core of what we do.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.