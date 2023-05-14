For the 51st time, 54 young women were honored by their schools and the Minneapolis Athena Awards Committee as recipients of Athena Awards for 2023. These awards are given to senior student athletes who distinguish themselves through outstanding achievement in one or more sports. The first Athena Awards ceremony was held in 1972.
On Friday, May 5, at the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center, three Independent School District seniors received their school’s Athena Award: Ella Johnson of Elk River, Hannah Bruskiewicz of Rogers and Hailee Zimpel of Zimmerman.
Guests enjoyed a lunch of a green salad, freshly-baked bread, roasted chicken with a mushroom cream sauce and roasted vegetables as well as a choice of dessert. Connie Fortin, Wayzata High School’s 1978 Athena Award winner, was the afternoon’s keynote speaker. Fortin is an indepentent consultant for Bolton and Mink, a public infrastructure firm, and is a champion for environmental conservation.
“For those of you that didn’t do the math, that’s 45 years ago,” Fortin said.
Fortin told the student athletes that she didn’t always finish in first place. She encouraged them that if they finish second to continue to work hard in the gym, on the court, in the pool and on the field. Eventually, they will finish first in some aspect of life and need to cherish that.
Fortin’s main message to the Athena Awards recepients was to keep the skills they have learned through athletics and apply them to the rest of their lives. These skills and atrributes include dedication, passion, teamwork, effort and resilience. She refered to them as a “battery pack” of skills.
After Fortin spoke, all 54 student-athletes were honored. Allie Cronk, who serves as a public address announcer for the Minnesota State High School League in select sate tournaments, introduced each award recipient and provided a short description of their achievements and post-secondary plans. After Zimpel was presented as the last Athena Award winner, the crowd stood to applaud the student-athletes.
After the luncheon concluded, guests took pictures with their Athena Award winner and took home copies of posters that featured each student-athlete and their achievements.
Bruskiewicz received four letters in volleyball, three Northwest Suburban Conference awards and one MSHSL state award. She played in both the 2021 and 2022 Class 4A volleyball tournaments, leading the Royals to fourth-place finishes both times. The Rogers volleyball team won the 2022 NWSC title. It was the Royals’ first conference title in program history. As a track and field athlete, she received one letter, one section award and one MSHSL award and holds the school record for the highest shot put score. In the community, Bruskiewicz is a member of the Rogers High School chapters of National Honor Society and Youth in Government and is a youth volleyball coach. This fall, she will attend St. Cloud State University to play volleyball for the Huskies and study environmental engineering.
Johnson is a three-sport athlete at Elk River High School. As a basketball player, she earned four letters and served as a senior captain. She won three conference awards and one section award playing for the Elks and was named team MVP once. As a volleyball player, Johnson eanred three letters, served as a captain in 2022, and received two conference awards and was named team MVP once. She has earned five letters and three conference awards as a track and field athlete. In the community, Johnson is a summer camp volunteer, a volunteer basketball boach and a youth basketball official. She is a member of National Honor Society at Elk River High School and is a two-time Academic All-State recepient and was the President’s Distinguished Academic Achievement Award three times. This fall, Johnson will attend Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana to study food and nutritional science and play for the Bobcats women’s basketball team.
Zimpel, like Johnson, is a three-sport athlete. She was a captain of Zimmerman’s cross-country and track and field teams and served as a captain of the Elk River-Zimmerman girls nordic skiing team twice. As a cross-country runner, she was a five-time team MVP and earned six letters, six Granite Ridge Conference Awards, six section awards and six MSHSL awards. In nordic skiing, she earned four letters, three team MVP awards, four NWSC awards, four section awards and two MSHSL awards. As a track and field athlete, Zimpel eanred six letters, five team MVP awards, six Granite Ridge Conference awards, six section awards and two MSHSL awards. In the community, she is a volunteer ski coach and a youth track and field coach. Zimpel is a member of the Zimmerman High School chapter of National Honor Society, an Academic All-State recipient, an ExCel Award winner, and a winner of the Leading Scholars Award. This fall, she will attend Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan majoring in biological sciences. Zimpel will compete for the Huskies in all three sports, as she received scholarships for the women’s cross-country, women’s nordic skiing and women’s track and field teams.
Besides Bruskiewicz, Johnson and Zimpel, other student-athletes honored included Hadley Wartner, a swimmer for DeLaSalle High School, Ava Lindsay, a hockey star at Minnetonka High School and Sunaja Agara, who won multiple state championships as a basketball player for Hopkins High School.
