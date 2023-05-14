For the 51st time, 54 young women were honored by their schools and the Minneapolis Athena Awards Committee as recipients of Athena Awards for 2023. These awards are given to senior student athletes who distinguish themselves through outstanding achievement in one or more sports. The first Athena Awards ceremony was held in 1972. 

On Friday, May 5, at the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center, three Independent School District seniors received their school’s Athena Award: Ella Johnson of Elk River, Hannah Bruskiewicz of Rogers and Hailee Zimpel of Zimmerman.

Tags

Load comments