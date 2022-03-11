Six wrestlers from ISD 728 high schools represented the district at the 2022 Class 3A and Class 2A individual wrestling tournaments. Two finished in the top six.
Elk River senior co-captain Gavin Hilyar finished fourth at 126 pounds and sophomore Daunte Sasse-Doering finished sixth at 145 pounds.
Elks head coach Bryan Kulm said Hilyar and Sasse-Doering both had great tournaments.
“Both of them are competitors,” Kulm said. “They put in a lot of time on the mat. Daunte’s only a sophomore, but he’s a gamer. He wants to win. They’ve done it all season long. They’ve both had experiences throughout the season where it’s high pressure against a pretty good opponent. As the season went and they had more experiences like that, it just helped them at the state tournament being able to be ready for big matches and quality opponents.
“It’s a great finish to our season,” “I felt like from the Rogers Matness tournament on [in December 2021], we get a little better each week and went with us right to the state tournament. I’m proud of those guys and happy with the results.”
Hilyar defeated Mathew Arens of Irondale by major decision 15-2 in the first round. In the quarterfinals, he lost by major decision 14-5 to Alex Braun of Woodbury. The loss put Hilyar out of contention for the Class 2A 126-weight championship, but he could still finish third. In the first round of the consolation tournament, Hilyar defeated Tyler Laudenbach of Apple Valley when Laudenbach fell with 1:24 remaining in the match. In the second round of the consolation tournament, he defeated Spencer Johnson of Sartell-St. Stephen by major decision 11-3. In the semifinals, Hilyar beat A.J. Smith of Shakopee 5-2 before falling to Lincoln Vick of Waconia in the third-place match 5-2.
Hilyar’s fourth place finish was the highest in six years since Elk River alumnus Sam Gibas finished fourth in 2016.
Sasse-Doering lost to Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville by major decision 19-5 in the first round. He then defeated Josh Route of Hastings in the first round of the consolation tournament when Route fell with 4:41 remaining in the match. In the second round, he defeated Carter Berggren by major decision 15-2. In the consolation semifinal, he had his hopes of finishing third dashed by Kyler Wong of Wayzata when Sasse-Doering fell with 3:40 remaining in the match, losing 18-2. In the fifth-place match, Sasse-Doering lost 5-2 to Dane Jorgensen of Bemidji.
At 120 pounds, Alex Artmann lost in the first round to St. Michael-Albertville’s Ian Schultz, losing 8-2. The loss eliminated Artmann from the 2022 State tournament. At 220 pounds, senior Brady Thompson lost to Vincent Mueller of St. Thomas Academy when Thompson fell with 23 seconds remaining in the match. He then lost to Mathew Sloan of White Bear Lake when Thompson fell with 4:41 remaining in the match.
Kulm said Artmann and Sasse-Doering will be prepared for the 2022-23 season.
“Those two are competitors,” Kulm said. “They want to be there again [in 2023]. They’ll put in some work in the offseason. They’ll go to camps. Daunte plays football [for Elk River’s Team 131]. Alex runs cross country, so both of them will do things to physically stay in shape. They’re leaders as well.”
Zimmerman’s Gardas ends career at 2022 state tournament
Zimmerman senior Joe Gardas ended his career with the Zimmerman wrestling team at the 2022 Class 2A state tournament at 160 pounds. Gardas defeated Michael Loger of Totino-Grace by major decision 11-2. In the quarterfinals, he lost 5-3 to Bryce Burkett of Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran. Gardas was eliminated from the 2022 Class 2A state tournament when he lost 2-0 to Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing in the first round of the consolation tournament.
Gardas, who graduates from Zimmerman High School on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, finished his career as a four-time individual state champion and is the all-time leader in wins at Zimmerman High School.
Rogers’ Isaiah Brown eliminated in first round of 195-weight class tournament
Rogers’ Isaiah Brown was eliminated from the 2022 Class 3A state wrestling tournament after losing 6-4 to Stillwater’s Zachariah Hunter.
