The Elk River-Zimmerman girls lacrosse team has not made the Class A state tournament for girls lacrosse in over eight years. The Elks last made an appearance at state during the 2013 season, when the Section 8A champions lost 15-7 to Armstrong on Thursday, June 15, 2013 in the Class A consolation semifinal.
Elks head coach Stephanie Anderson said ending Elk River’s nine-year state tournament drought this season would mean everything to the girls, especially the seniors since she’s coached some of them since they were third and fourth graders.
“We have numerous seniors coming back,” Anderson said. “It would mean everything to them because they have worked hard over the last, some of them seven years, some of them a few years on varsity.
2021 record: 10-6, 7-5 against Northwest Suburban Conference opponents; lost 4-2 to Maple Grove in Section 8A championship game on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Head coach: Stephanie Anderson
Key returning players: Junior midfielder Annika Wozney and senior midfielder Isabella Dols tied for the team lead in points in 2021 with 40. Wozney led the team in assists with 19 while Dols was the leading goal scorer last spring with 29 goals in 15 games, averaging 1.93 goals per game and 2.67 goals per game. Wozney averaged 1.62 goals per game and 3.08 goals per game. She may be playing hockey for Penn State in college, but Maddy Christian will also be a presence on the Elks girls lacrosse team as well. The senior finished fourth in points with 26 and tied for fourth in goals with sophomore attacker Madison Kuchera. Christian averaged exactly 2 points per game and 1.31 goals per game. In goal, the Elks will be anchored by senior goalkeeper Breanne Plude. Plude played all 16 games for Elk River-Zimmerman in 2021, finishing with a record of 10-6, a goals-against average of 7.12, a save percentage of .479 and one shutout.
Key departures: While she didn’t provide a lot of offense, scoring only one goal, former Elks defender Kaitlyn Stelk did provide a steady defensive presence for the Elks that will be missed in 2022.
Key games: The Elks will open their 2022 season on Monday, April 18, with a game against NWSC nemesis Andover at 7 p.m. at Oak Knoll Athletic Complex. Elk River-Zimmerman will look for revenge for its 2021 Section 8A championship game loss to the Crimson when the Elks visit Maple Grove on Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at Maple Grove Senior High School. The Elks will host Rogers and its new head coach Tehya Reinbold on Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. at Oak Knoll Athletic Complex. Elk River-Zimmerman will close the 2022 regular season at against Anoka on Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at Oak Knoll Athletic Complex.
Anderson said she has high expectations for the 2022 Elks.
“We haven’t been able to be out on the field yet because tryouts start on Monday [April 4],” she said. “We hope to go far and we hope to have a successful season. Our specific goals are to be able to move the all quicker on the offensive side. We want to have a winning rate of over 75 percent. We do truly hope to make it far in sections and possibly make it to the state tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.