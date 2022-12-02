Rogers junior Reece Dawson (left) and his sister, senior Taylor Dawson, both reached state tournaments in both 2021 and 2022. Taylor represented the Royals at the Class 5A volleyball tournament, finishing fourth both times. Reece made the Class 5A semifinals in football for Rogers, but the Royals lost to Mankato West in the state semifinals in both years and hopes to reach the semifinals again next fall.
Ever since they were young children, sports has been a part of the lives of Rogers senior Taylor Dawson and her brother, junior Reece Dawson.
Taylor, who was a member of Rogers volleyball’s 2021 and 2022 Class 4A fourth-place teams, is Reece’s older sister. Reece has made state tournaments in back-to-back years as well, making the Class 5A football semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Rogers football team. According to Reece and Taylor’s mother Jodi Dawson, Reece’s first word was ball. Both Jodi and her husband, Donovan Dawson, were student-athletes at the University of North Dakota. Donovan played football, while Jodi played volleyball.
The siblings have also inspired another sibling, eighth grader Kendyl Dawson, to take up varsity sports. Kendyl played for the Rogers B-squad volleyball team and hopes to make the varsity team eventually.
Reece said he always dreamed about playing in a state tournament. It was even more special when Taylor played in one as well.
“[We] put all this work into our own respective sports,” Reece said. “I love supporting her and watching her at the Xcel [Energy Center]. Then, [she came] to watch our game at the Bank. We were always competitive as kids. We played a lot of sports in our youth. It translates to our everyday lives. We’re always trying up to run each other. It’s always fun to support [both sisters].”
Kendyl said she loved supporting both her siblings the past two seasons.
“It’s been fun,” Kendyl said. “I hope to be in the state [volleyball] tournament, too when I grow up.”
Rogers volleyball returned to state in 2022 after defeating St. Michael-Albertville 3-2 in the Section 8-4A championship match on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Monticello High School. The Royals defeated Chaska 3-1 in the Class 4A quarterfinals before getting swept 3-0 by state champion Wayzata in the semifinal and East Ridge in the third-place match.
Taylor said it was meaningful for her to see both Reece and Kendyl support her these past two seasons.
“They’re the first people I go to at the end to give a big hug,” Taylor said. “They are my biggest supporters and they always keep pushing me to go farther and farther. They’ve made a big contribution to me making it this far. We always have one of the biggest family sections in the bleachers. The whole Dawson family takes up five rows at all football and volleyball games. They’re always cheering me on super from the loud. Even from the court, you can feel that energy and it gets me going.”
Reece had a few injuries earlier in the season but managed to guide the Royals to the Class 5A state tournament for the second straight fall. He finished the 2022 season with nine touchdown passes and 833 yards passing in 11 games for Rogers. He also ran for 132 yards with one touchdown, averaging 12 yards per game.
Reece said the amount of preparation that goes into a successful football season is insane.
“It starts in the summer,” he said. “Every day, we’re waking up at 6:30, 7 [a.m.] going to football two hours before school. It’s crazy. To make it to the Bank, which is a whole [different] experience. It’s cool to walk in the same hallways as Justin Jefferson and all of [the Vikings]. To see all the work you put in and the preparation time to climax at a specific game [is] awesome.”
Taylor said she felt inspired after Reece returned from his setbacks.
“He got a concussion,” Taylor said. “It was hard to keep going to the football games even though he wasn’t able to play himself. It made me excited to see him come back and push even harder and get even better. To see them making it as far as they did was awesome.”
The Dawson family may still have more state tournaments to come. Reece and the Royals football team hope to make it four consecutive state tournament appearances in 2023, while Kendyl hopes to represent Rogers at the state volleyball tournament in the future.
Jodi said she felt so much pride as a mother watching both Reece and Taylor make their respective state tournaments.
“[I’ve] watched them since they were little throwing balls in the backyard or bumping volleyballs around,” Jodi said. “There’s a lot of highs and lows in sports. You win some. You lose some. They both, and even Kendyl, had those highs and lows. Especially for Taylor [in] her senior year. Fourth place at state is not first place, but it was a good finish and a great way to end a successful career. Seeing all that [work] come to fruition and them getting a chance at a state tournament is special.”
