Rogers junior Reece Dawson (left) and his sister, senior Taylor Dawson, both reached state tournaments in both 2021 and 2022. Taylor represented the Royals at the Class 5A volleyball tournament, finishing fourth both times. Reece made the Class 5A semifinals in football for Rogers, but the Royals lost to Mankato West in the state semifinals in both years and hopes to reach the semifinals again next fall.

 Submitted photo

Ever since they were young children, sports has been a part of the lives of Rogers senior Taylor Dawson and her brother, junior Reece Dawson.

Taylor, who was a member of Rogers volleyball’s 2021 and 2022 Class 4A fourth-place teams, is Reece’s older sister. Reece has made state tournaments in back-to-back years as well, making the Class 5A football semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Rogers football team. According to Reece and Taylor’s mother Jodi Dawson, Reece’s first word was ball. Both Jodi and her husband, Donovan Dawson, were student-athletes at the University of North Dakota. Donovan played football, while Jodi played volleyball.

