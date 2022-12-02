Cade Osterman 2022 semifinals

Elks senior quarterback Cade Osterman will lead the Elks into their third Prep Bowl since 2016. Osterman, a nominee for the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Football Award, is a key reason why the Elks are one win away from the program's second state championship and first in six years.

 Erik Jacobson

Like in 2016, the 2022 Elks football team enters the Class 5A Prep Bowl undefeated. The Elks have found their way into the state championship game for the third time in seven seasons. The most significant parallel between the two teams is how both play the Power-T offense. Their opponent, Mankato West (12-), is a mirror image of Elk River. Both teams are undefeated, have explosive offenses and sturdy defenses that have limited teams to less than 20 points per game on average.

Head coaches: Steve Hamilton of No. 3 Elk River (12-0)  and J.J. Helget of the Scarlets, have both won Prep Bowls. Hamilton guided the 2016 Elks to a perfect 13-0 season, while Helget won the Class 5A title last year after the Scarlets finished the season unbeaten, defeating Mahtomedi 24-10 in the Class 5A Prep Bowl on Nov. 27, 2021. 

