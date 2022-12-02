Elks senior quarterback Cade Osterman will lead the Elks into their third Prep Bowl since 2016. Osterman, a nominee for the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Football Award, is a key reason why the Elks are one win away from the program's second state championship and first in six years.
Like in 2016, the 2022 Elks football team enters the Class 5A Prep Bowl undefeated. The Elks have found their way into the state championship game for the third time in seven seasons. The most significant parallel between the two teams is how both play the Power-T offense. Their opponent, Mankato West (12-), is a mirror image of Elk River. Both teams are undefeated, have explosive offenses and sturdy defenses that have limited teams to less than 20 points per game on average.
Head coaches: Steve Hamilton of No. 3 Elk River (12-0) and J.J. Helget of the Scarlets, have both won Prep Bowls. Hamilton guided the 2016 Elks to a perfect 13-0 season, while Helget won the Class 5A title last year after the Scarlets finished the season unbeaten, defeating Mahtomedi 24-10 in the Class 5A Prep Bowl on Nov. 27, 2021.
How each team made it to the Prep Bowl: Mankato West finished the regular season with an 8-0 record. The Scarlets defeated Chaska 31-6 in the Section 2-5A semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Mankato West High School. The Scarlets then won a nailbiter against Chanhassen 23-21 on Nov. 4 to advance to the Class 5A state tournament. Mankato West defeated Rochester Mayo 20-17 in the state quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Prior Lake High School. The defending state champion then dispatched Rogers 14-10 in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 19, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, ending the hopes that the 2022 Prep Bowl would be an all ISD 728 showdown between the Elks and Royals. The Scarlets have outscored opponents 422-102, averaging 35.17 points per game while only allowing 8.5 points per game. Mankato West’s best quarter was the second, finishing with a point differential of +124, while their weakest quarter has been the fourth, with a point differential of +1.
Elk River finished the regular season 8-0 and ended a 3-year state tournament drought after beating Andover 51-49 in a dramatic Section 7-5A championship game on Friday, Nov. 4, at Jerry Schempf Field. The Elks proceeded to beat Moorhead 44-20 in the Class 5A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Crimson Stadium in Maple Grove. Elk River then eliminated defending Class 5A runner-up Mahtomedi in the state semifinal on Friday, Nov. 18, at U.S. Bank Stadium, winning 38-21. Elk River has outscored opponents 559-236, averaging 46.58 points per game while allowing 19.67 points per game.
Key players: Mankato West junior quarterback Bart Mcaninch is the engine that drives the Scarlets offense. In 12 games this season, he has thrown 2,247 yards passing and 27 touchdowns without throwing an interception, averaging 187.2 yards per game. He also can run, as he has ran for 420 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, averaging 42 yards per game. The Scarlets leading rusher is senior running back Jackson Froderman. Froderman has 855 yards rushing and has scored nine touchdowns, averaging 71.2 yards per game. Junior wide receiver Jalen Smith has 661 receiving yards and has caught eight touchdown passes. Defensively, Mankato West’s anchor is senior linebacker Ty Neils. Neils has made 54 tackles and eight sacks. He has also scored one touchdown on a fumble recovery.
Elk River’s offense runs through senior quarterback Cade Osterman. Osterman leads Team 131 in rushing with 1,383 yards on 124 attempts with 19 touchdowns, averaging 115.2 yards per game. He can also be an aerial threat, as he has thrown for 515 yards passing with eight touchdowns. Defensively for the Elks, they are lead by senior defensive lineman Jack Lachmiller. Lachmiller has made 49 tackles and 8.5 sacks. He as also recovered two fumbles and forced five fumbles.
How to watch: If you can’t make it to the Prep Bowl, the game airs on Saturday, Dec. 3, on 45 TV at 4 p.m. at the earliest. The start time of the game will depend upon the other Prep Bowls being played on Saturday.
