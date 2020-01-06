The human resources director at Sportech Inc., in Elk River, has been featured in the latest issue of the magazine “Enterprise Minnesota.”

Sheila Swancutt was interviewed in a piece titled “Four Questions.” She answered questions about being a modern HR executive, dealing with a worker shortage, the value of the HR Peer Council and advice to HR professionals. To read the full story, go to https://tinyurl.com/u6vhb69.

Sportech designs, develops and produces products and accessories for the powersports industry. Enterprise Minnesota is a consulting organization that works with manufacturing enterprises to help them compete and grow profitably.

