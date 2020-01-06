The human resources director at Sportech Inc., in Elk River, has been featured in the latest issue of the magazine “Enterprise Minnesota.”
Sheila Swancutt was interviewed in a piece titled “Four Questions.” She answered questions about being a modern HR executive, dealing with a worker shortage, the value of the HR Peer Council and advice to HR professionals. To read the full story, go to https://tinyurl.com/u6vhb69.
Sportech designs, develops and produces products and accessories for the powersports industry. Enterprise Minnesota is a consulting organization that works with manufacturing enterprises to help them compete and grow profitably.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.