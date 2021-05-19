A groundbreaking ceremony for Sportech’s latest expansion at 10752 168th Circle in Elk River was held Thursday, May 6.
The new facility expansion will help Sportech meet rapidly growing customer demand and create more than 85 new jobs in the process.
In attendance at the groundbreaking were several local and state officials, including Elk River Mayor John Dietz. Also in attendance were local community and business leaders including the The Decklan Group, Elk River Chamber of Commerce, Atlas Staffing, RJ Ryan Construction and Meritex.
“Sportech has been such a valuable member of our community for many years,” Dietz said. “Sportech actively participates in the community — they aren’t just here to sell their products and make money, which we are very thankful for.”
Jim Glomstad, Sportech CEO said: “We are very committed to growing in the Elk River community and appreciate all of the support at the local, county, and state levels. We are eager to complete this expansion to meet the needs of our growing organization and customers.”
In addition to more manufacturing space, the new layout includes dedicated employee training and common areas, and additional office space to support growth for the years to come. The building expansion will bring Sportech’s total manufacturing footprint to just under 300,000 square feet.
Sportech is growing rapidly and is looking for talented people who wish to join a values-based company that desires to help people and customers win. Excellent, immediately available job opportunities exist at all levels of the organization.
Sportech designs, manufactures, and assembles cab components and systems for the powersports, golf and turf, industrial, and agricultural end markets.
Sportech’s design and engineering capabilities allow the company to provide complex components and assemblies to its original equipment manufacturer customers. The company is headquartered in Elk River and operates three facilities in the state. To learn more about Sportech, LLC., visit http://www.sportechinc.com.
