By now you’ve likely heard or seen promotions for the #TogetherElkRiver initiative, a joint effort by the city of Elk River Economic Development Authority and the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce to encourage, engage and support local businesses, nonprofits and neighbors in need through challenging times.
In the spirit of keeping the momentum going, the organizers of the initiative are inviting everyone to Support Together Elk River Spirit Week from Aug. 23-29. Each day will feature a different theme and ways to support the local community, while having a bit of fun.
Make a Difference Monday - Aug. 24: Volunteer or make a donation to one of Elk River’s many charitable organizations.
Tourist Tuesday - Aug. 25: Take a photo or a selfie of your favorite place in Elk River; it could be a park, a retail establishment or eatery.
Wear It Wednesday - Aug. 26: Wear your favorite apparel or show off some swag from an Elk River business.
Get Out/Take Out Thursday - Aug. 27: Dine in or order takeout from one of Elk River’s many eateries.
Find It Friday - August 28: Have a fun scavenger hunt for Together Elk River decals (yard signs, window clings, stickers) and tag the business on social media so your friends and neighbors know who is participating and could use some love from the community.
Use #TogetherElkRiver when posting about participating in any of the five spirit week activities.
Businesses have been asked to plan themed promotions.
Organizers are also welcoming the use and sharing of the Together Elk River logo. Please note, logo colors should not be modified or customized. Downloadable logo options can be found on the city of Elk River’s website. Contact senior communications coordinator Kaylin Clement for alternate formats or questions.
Residents are asked to show their love of Elk River by sporting the logo. Lawn signs, window clings and stickers are available for free.
The #TogetherElkRiver initiative is also sponsoring a coloring contest, with the winners to be published in the Star News.
Visit https://www.elkrivermn.gov/1728/Together-Elk-River for more information and access to a coloring contest for kids. Entries can be turned in at the Elk River farmers market 3-7 p.m. Thursdays in downtown Elk River in exchange for a $1 farmers market coupon.
Spread the word on social media using these hashtags: #TogetherElkRiver, #TogetherElkRiverDines, #TogetherElkRiverShops, #TogetherElkRiverSupports, #TogetherElkRiverPlays, #TogetherElkRiverGrows, #TogetherElkRiverGives.
