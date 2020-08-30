Together Elk River Spirit Week kicked off with Make a Difference Monday on Aug. 24.
The other days of Spirit Week were Tourist Tuesday, Wear It Wednesday, Take Out Thursday and Find It Friday.
A group from Maurices clothing store in Elk River was inspired by the activities and by Tuesday they took to the streets of downtown Elk River to model some of their store’s clothing lines.
“We felt inspired to participate in #togetherelkriver because I am truly passionate about community support and involvement, not only personally but also to represent Maurices,” said Elk River Maurices store leader Joanna Arbic. “Maurices strives to connect, inspire, and empower women in our communities and it feels good to do good and put ourselves out there. I truly love making genuine connections in and out of work and being a part of the community (that) supports that.”
The Star News is still accepting pictures of participation in Spirit Week. They can be sent to editor.erstarnews@apgecm.com by noon on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
On the opening day of Spirit Week (Make a Difference Monday) community members were given a list of a nonprofits they could assist in some way that could make a long-term impact.
Here’s a list of the organizations and the type of help they are seeking.
Thumbs Up Virtual 5K
Thumbs Up Virtual 5K: Thumbs Up is looking for runners and donations for its annual Thumbs Up 5K, which will be held virtually this year on Sept. 5-19 at Orono Park in Elk River.
Registration includes a free T-shirt, which can be picked up drive-thru style on Friday, Sept. 18, from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9-11 a.m. at Orono Park.
This year will feature additional fundraising opportunities for teams.
Abba Crisis Pregnancy Center
Abba Crisis Pregnancy Resource Center on Highway 10 in Elk River will be moving to a new office space at the Landmark Plaza in Elk River at 19022 NW Freeport St. Suites E and F.
The organization is currently in the process of designing and building a new Women’s Center, expected in fall 2020.
Moving to larger space will allow the organization to expand its current support services and offer medical services (ultrasound and pregnancy tests) for young women and men in unplanned and crisis pregnancy situations.
Abba plans to hire a nurse manager soon. Three RNs are in training for ultrasound services, and it has an ultrasound machine ready for use.
Partnerships are being sought for the buildout that will cost $120,000, medical expansion ($50,000) and the operating budget for the second half of 2020 ($150,000).
The Abba fundraising has been canceled due to COVID-19. Due to already planned expansion and these unforeseen circumstances, fundraising is still needed. Donations are being sought at 953 Fourth St., Elk River, and online at www.abbaprc.org.
Abba is committed to offering support services to young women and men in unplanned/crisis pregnancy situations. It offers that through emotional, educational and material support. It offers a learning program for young moms and dads covering healthy pregnancy to parenting. They can earn material supplies (baby food, clothing, diapers, etc.) through participation in the program. Current needs include:
— Diapers: sizes 4, 5, and 6.
— High chairs: new in box, unopened.
— Car seats: convertible 3-in-1 or 4-in-1, new in box, unopened, current.
Donations can dropped off during open hours. Contact Abba at 763-634-1238 or office@abbaprc.org for a time to drop supplies.
Rivers of Hope
Rivers of Hope has been providing support and resources to help end domestic violence in Sherburne County since 1989. The organization, which offers general and legal advocacy, education, support, information, referrals, and various programs, is looking for donations of the following items:
— Copy paper.
— Sanitizing wipes.
— Toilet paper.
— Paper towels.
— Postage.
— Gift cards for clients (gas, Walmart, Target).
— Manila folders.
— AA and AAA batteries.
— White-out tape.
— Refrigerator (regular sized).
— Card stock.
— Swiffer Sweeper wet cloth refills.
Rivers of Hope is also looking for a volunteer to install light bulbs in its office (they have the bulbs) and assist with carpet/office cleaning.
Contact Chrissy at 763-314-0265 to make arrangements to drop off any donations.
Monetary donations can be made online through GiveMN or mailed to: Rivers of Hope, P.O. Box 511, Monticello, MN 55362.
Running for Justice
Running for Justice is looking for bicyclists, sponsors, and donations for its fourth annual bike-a-thon and End of the Road Celebration, which raises funds to bring education and awareness about sex trafficking and related issues to the community.
The fourth annual Running for Justice Bike-a-Thon and End of the Road Celebration will be held at Big Lake Township’s Lions Park on Aug. 29 at various times, with the End of the Road Celebration taking place from 5-7 p.m.
Options, Inc.
Due to limited fundraising opportunities, Options, Inc. is looking for support in the form of financial donations. In addition, the organization is in need of the following supplies:
— Amazon gift cards to purchase activity materials/educational curriculum.
— Basic supplies such as colored pencils and art materials.
— Cases of water.
Donations can be dropped off outside the front door Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and staff can be notified at 763-263-3684.
Financial donations can be mailed to: Options, Inc, 16820 197th Ave. NW, Big Lake, MN 55309.
Guardian Angels Senior Services
The community can send mail to be Guardian Angels Senior Services residents’ sunshine, sharing the light and spreading joy. Send a short letter, note card or drawing to offer encouragement for residents. Mail to:
— Guardian Angels Care Center, 400 Evans Ave. NW, Elk River, MN 55330.
— Guardian Angels By The Lake, 13439, 185th Lane NW, Elk River, MN 55330.
— Guardian Oaks, 350 Evans Ave. NW., Elk River, MN 55330.
If you’d like to drop off your card or drawing, please send one person per delivery.
Sherburne County Area United Way
The Sherburne County Area United Way’s Act of Kindness for the month of August is organizing and hosting a school supply drive for the kids of the CAER food shelf.
For a list of supplies needed, drop-off points or contactless delivery options, and more information, visit https://www.sherburneunitedway.org/power-of-kindness.
The organization is also looking for help with its Woman United program. It is looking for energetic models that want to promote the organization, want their 15 minutes of virtual fame, or just want to support a great cause: the iEmpower Youth Program.
Models just need to submit a video and tell their friends to vote for them at the Virtual True Colors Fashion Show on Sept. 25.
If you would like to model, visit https://www.sherburneunitedway.org/iempower-youth-program for more details or send an email to info@sherburneunitedway.org.
Great River Family Promise
To continue operating in an effective and strategic manner, Great River Family Promise is in search of 10 strong, innovative, and committed community members to serve on its board of directors.
The organization is also looking for additional support or host churches in its service area of Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, Albertville, St. Michael, Monticello, Becker, Big Lake, and Zimmerman.
For more information about joining the Great River Family Promise Board of Directors, send an email to info@greatriverfamilypromise.org.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, email Mary Jo at vc@greatriverfamilypromise.org.
Community Aid Elk River
Community Aid Elk River, the local food shelf, is looking for the following donations:
— Cereal and oatmeal.
— Pancake mix.
— Coffee and tea.
— Shelf-stable juice.
— Canned meat.
— Canned fruits, vegetables and beans.
— Instant potatoes.
— Pasta and rice sides.
— Dinner helpers.
— Herbs and spices.
— Soap and shampoo.
— Toothpaste and toothbrushes.
— Toilet paper.
— Laundry soap and dish soap.
MidWestOne Bank will be accepting donations Aug. 24 through Sept. 4. Donations can be dropped off in the branch lobby.
