Dan Stoltz delivers commencement address at Spectrum High School in Elk River
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The president and CEO of Spire Credit Union gave Spectrum High School graduates five pieces of advice during the school’s May 26 commencement.
Dan Stoltz, whose niece is a member of the graduating class, said it’s advice he wishes he had known at their age. He tied the advice to the letters of the school mascot, Sting.
The first letter, S, stands for “start dreaming,” he said. There are hundreds of opportunities for all of the graduates, and Stoltz advised them to dream big and chase their dreams. He said one of his favorite quotes is from Walt Disney, who said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”
T is for “Thank you.”
“There are two words in the English dictionary that we just don’t say enough of, and those words are ‘thank you.’” Stoltz said.
They are the two sweetest words that people love to hear, and he told the graduates that they can make someone’s day by saying thank you. He urged them to thank the people who helped them get to their graduation day, such as parents, grandparents, siblings, faculty, staff, friends and others. In general, he told graduates to live a life of gratitude.
I is for “I am possible.” Stoltz said he’s had hundreds of people tell him “can’t” or “impossible,” and he told graduates that they will have people say that to them, too, as they chase their dreams. Take the T out of can’t, he advised. “You’re going to have your doubters. You’re going to have your detractors. But stay strong. You can. You will achieve.”
He shared the story of J.K. Rowling, who was unemployed while writing her first Harry Potter novel, which was initially rejected by 12 publishing houses. Walt Disney also faced adversity, as he was fired from a newspaper job for lack of imagination and having no original ideas.
“J.K. Rowling and Walt Disney took the ‘T’ out of can’t,” Stoltz said. “... Seniors, you are possible. You can accomplish anything you want.”
N is for “never give up.” Failure is not fatal, Stoltz said. Failure is making mistakes, and everyone makes mistakes. He advised graduates to think of “fail” as meaning “first attempt in learning.” Failure isn’t win or lose, it’s win or learn, and that’s how you get better, he said. Expect challenges, but never give up.
“If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much room,” he added. “Take chances. Go for it.”
Two examples of perseverance are Abraham Lincoln and Michael Jordan. Stoltz said Lincoln failed at business three times and failed at political campaigns seven times prior to becoming president of the United States. Basketball great Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team for lack of skill, but he kept going.
And G: “Go-getter and go-giver” — the formula for true success. Success isn’t money, a job, the car you drive or the clothes you wear, Stoltz said.
Success is first being a go-getter. Go-getters show up, they give it their best and when they fall down, they get right back up, he said. But, he noted, the people he most respects and admires are not only go-getters but go-givers.
“Giving back is the greatest joy, and don’t miss out on it,” he said.
In addition to his work at Spire Credit Union, Stoltz has served dozens of organizations from the St. Paul Winter Carnival to the Salvation Army as a volunteer and donor. He has received numerous awards and has served on various boards of directors in and around the Twin Cities.
He is an uncle to 2022 Spectrum graduate Carli Elrod and a brother to Spectrum staff member Jolene Elrod.
