College-prep charter school hosts 2022 commencement
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Before a gymnasium packed with family, friends and school officials, members of Spectrum High School’s Class of 2022 received their diplomas and closed out their high school careers.
Commencement for the public college-prep charter school was held May 26. The ceremony featured student speeches, awards and an address by Spire Credit Union President and CEO Dan Stoltz, who has ties to the school (see related story above.)
Eighty-nine students made up the graduating class.
They entered the gymnasium to the familiar strains of “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by the Spectrum Wind Ensemble. Then, as a hush fell over the room, four uniformed members of the Elk River Police Department Honor Guard presented the flags.
Salutatorian Gavin Tuckey gave the welcome and greeting and led the audience in a round of applause for the Class of 2022, followed by the Spectrum Chamber Choir singing the poignant words of the song “Remember Me.”
Valedictorian Ella Sontowski delivered the honor student address, telling the graduates that they are a class of overcomers.
“We went through all the heartache of COVID, yet we came out the other side even stronger, and we did it together,” she said.
Sontowski said she has faith that her classmates will also overcome the things of the future and become surgeons, engineers, entrepreneurs, business owners, teachers and more, and find success and joy.
“It’s like getting to see flower seeds being planted and waiting to see how they blossom,” she said.
Spirit Awards were handed out to students for having demonstrated true spirit through their dedication to service, perseverance, integrity, responsibility, intrinsic motivation and the transforming of the school’s climate. Spirit is manifested in many ways and extends far beyond school to include student leadership through community involvement, work responsibilities and family commitment. Spirit Award winners were Matthew Castle, Gwendolyn Lee, Max Reis, Alexander Russell, Ella Sontowski and Gavin Tuckey.
Outstanding student scholars were introduced as well.
Keely Duell, Gabrielle Rinowski, Leah Sharp and Joseph Sweet were Minnesota Transfer Curriculum students, and 17 graduates were acknowledged for earning associate degrees concurrent with their high school diplomas: Elianna Aberra, Colin Anderson, Emma Bengtson, Rebekah Cerezo, Emma Jo Donley, Noelle Hensel, Emma Medina, Gabrielle Orth, Ethan Raivala, McKenna Ritter, Christopher Rizner, Sophia Schomaker, Landon Siegel, Ella Sontowski, Gavin Tuckey, Jessica White and Alexa Zuniga.
All told, members of Spectrum’s graduating class earned 3,017 college credits, saving $1,350,000 in tuition.
Diplomas were then conferred on the graduates. Following the ceremony, a car parade of graduates left the school, passing by throngs of well-wishers.
