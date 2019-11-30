Spectrum High School in Elk River has been working with the city regarding the installation of the hockey rink and the timing. After much consideration, it appears that the rink will need to be delayed until next winter, according to Dan DeBruyn, executive director of Spectrum High School and Middle School.

In the meantime, Spectrum is proceeding with the installation of football and hockey rink lighting in the next 30 days, DeBruyn said.

“We are hopeful to have the purchase and install of the hockey rink completed by fall 2020,” he  said.

