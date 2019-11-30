Spectrum High School in Elk River has been working with the city regarding the installation of the hockey rink and the timing. After much consideration, it appears that the rink will need to be delayed until next winter, according to Dan DeBruyn, executive director of Spectrum High School and Middle School.
In the meantime, Spectrum is proceeding with the installation of football and hockey rink lighting in the next 30 days, DeBruyn said.
“We are hopeful to have the purchase and install of the hockey rink completed by fall 2020,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.