Spectrum High School students to parade before viewing a virtual graduation from home on May 21

Spectrum High School’s Class of 2020 will participate in a car parade at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 to recognize and honor them.
Spectrum staff, families, and friends have been invited be lined up on the side of the road in their vehicles to cheer them on and let them know how proud we are of their accomplishments.
“We invite any of our students, families, staff, and friends to join us as a spectator (while remaining in vehicles) to participate in this memorable occasion,” Spectrum Executive Director Dan DeBruyn said.
More information on the location and route of the parade was expected early this week.
In addition, the Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremony will go live after the parade at 7:30 p.m. for everyone to share in the occasion from their own home.
This will include virtual performances from Spectrum’s choir and band, speeches from our valedictorian, salutatorian, and a special guest, Rep. Eric Lucero, the presentation of graduates and more. Everyone is encouraged to join in viewing the ceremony.
DeBruyn said in a statement to the Spectrum community that he is proud of the Spectrum teachers and staff for all of the work they’ve invested in the students and distance learning.
“On behalf of the teachers and staff, I’d also like to say how proud we are of our students for their diligence and determination,” he said. “And lastly, a huge thank you goes out to our parents for working with your students, supporting them through distance learning, and making the sacrifices necessary for them to be successful. We appreciate you and are so thankful for your support.”
DeBruyn also stated:
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been over two months since we’ve been able to greet you in person. No doubt, this has been, and continues to be, a challenging time.
“Distance learning was not what students, parents, teachers, or staff anticipated to close out the 19-20 school year and we want to extend a huge thank you to everyone for the way that you have stepped up, persevered, and risen to the occasion.”
He also offered encouragement for the final week of school.
“We know they can do this,” he said. “We encourage them to stay strong, remain positive, and continue working together to make the push to the last day.”
