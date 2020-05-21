Spectrum High School Class of 2020 graduates are moments away from the start of their virtual ceremony. The students were recognized in a parade that wound through through the parking lots near and at their school and gave family and friends a chance to say congratulations boisterously. Students and families in the parade got to honk back in appreciation and celebration.

Students received their diploma folders and were able to hear Spectrum Principal Mark Leland read their names and walk onto a stage and get their photos taken a couple times. Families even got to get out of their cars and get a group shot.

Dan Debruyn, the executive director, kept the pace moving, but it was clear the students and families were having a great time as they made their way along the parade route and into position for their sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and others see them walk onto the stage in all their regalia.

The Star News went to press as the parade was going on, so look for coverage of the first-time event in the May 30 edition of the Star News.

