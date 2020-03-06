Actors turn from true story in ‘Radium Girls’ to kid-friendly ‘Seussical the Musical’ with an extra matinee to boot
Special to the Star News
Coming off of their fall showing of “Radium Girls,” a serious show based on a true story, the Spectrum High School Theatre program switches gears to present the kid-friendly, imaginative tale of “Seussical the Musical,” hitting the stage Friday, March 13.
Seussical combines several classic Dr. Seuss stories and characters into one action-packed plot. The show follows along Horton’s misadventures in trying to save the Whos of Whoville from the creatures of the Jungle of Nool. People of all ages will be able to recognize characters like Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, The Grinch, Gertrude McFuzz, and more from the beloved Dr. Seuss books of their childhood.
In true Dr. Seuss fashion, the script of Seussical is filled with rhymes and made-up words.
“I just have to find the line that rhymes with the one I just said, and that makes it easier,” said Junior Zach Knapp, who plays the Cat in the Hat. Among the rhyming words and make-believe concepts, real life lessons can be found in this whimsical musical, if one is willing to look for them. Sophomore Ella Sontowski, who plays JoJo, said she hopes the audience “can see past some of the silly rhymes to see some of the morals of the story.”
“One of the messages of the story is that a person can make a change even if they’re one person and the world is against them, and that everybody is important. So I hope that they get those Seuss messages that we all grew up with,” said director Kathy Stelten.
One overarching theme from Seussical is that our thoughts and imagination, or “thinks” as Dr. Seuss terms them, have power in the direction of our lives.
Stelten and set designer Billi Jo Mehrer used their imaginations to create a production that would captivate audiences.
“One of the reasons I chose the show is because there’s more freedom. You don’t have to pick a specific time era and find clothes that are 1920s, for example, like the fall play. We can make them whimsical and fun or whatever works,” explained Stelten. For costuming, Stelten chose to incorporate styles of various decades and assigned each group of characters a different style.
“Our Cat in the Hat is going to be hipster and wear a slouchy beanie rather than the traditional stove-pipe Cat-in-the-Hat hat. Our Bird Girls I hope will appear as flapper girls from the ‘20s. Our Wickersham monkeys are going to be ‘90s hip-hop boy band singers. So I hope that that will come through, that each little group of characters is their own little era and they match through era and color.”
Mehrer, a self-proclaimed “do-it-yourself-er,” put a lot of thought and consideration into her design of the set.
“It was lots of sketches, lots of graph paper over and over again, making lots of copies of stuff, and just kind of putting it all together,” said Mehrer of her design process. Mehrer was particularly mindful of movement with this set. “Seussical is all over the place. It’s in Whoville, it’s in the Jungle of Nool, so I wanted to allow the ability to come and go from many, many directions — that’s why there’s four sets of stairs,” Mehrer explained.
Seussical has been on Stelten’s bucket list of shows to direct, and she decided that the timing was right for it to be this year’s musical, her 12th show as director of Spectrum High School Theatre.
“Looking at the talent that I knew I would have trying out, I thought it would be a good one to highlight lots of the talent that I have — multiple people, not just one main role,” Stelten said. She also chose Seussical in light of the opportunities it presented Spectrum Theatre participants to grow and expand their horizons.
“This is a sung-through musical, so there’s maybe 24 lines of dialogue. It’s really heavy on the singing part, less on speaking, and I’d say it’s just more whimsical than things that we’ve done before,” Stelten stated.
“The singing is definitely a challenge because I’ve never really had a role that I’ve had to sing this much in, so that was something to get used to,” said Ella Sontowski who plays JoJo, “a young thinker with a wild imagination that comes to life with the help of the Cat in the Hat.”
Sontowski is expanding her acting skills as she learns to play a character different from what she is used to. “I feel like JoJo is a lot more fun-loving and silly and creative than other roles I’ve played. I’ve played a lot of like serious roles. … JoJo’s personality is a lot more wild and quirky,” Sontowski said.
Spectrum Theatre veteran Zach Knapp is also being stretched in his role as the Cat in the Hat.
“Roles I’ve played in the past have been typically more serious. The Cat in the Hat is not serious, like, at all. He runs around and does whatever he wants. Everything I’ve played before has been a very set character, like the bully in high school or Scrooge; it’s been very straight-forward and easy. The Cat in the Hat is like all things rolled into one,” said Knapp.
Another new experience in store for Spectrum Theatre is the addition of a Saturday matinee.
“We’re adding a second matinee, so we’ll have what I call a double-header on Saturday. A lot of community, college, and professional theaters do two shows a day, so I think it’s an important experience,” Stelten said.
Though putting this show together has not been an easy process, it is a process that all who are involved are grateful to have a part in.
“For me, it’s just a nice distraction from everything going on in life. It’s a good stress-reliever because I can get into it, and the show itself is so fun, and it’s just a nice break from everyday life to be able to step into this role and have fun with this show and the rest of the cast,” Sontowski said.
Knapp said “I enjoy the fast-paced nature of Seussical. Other shows that we’ve done in the past have been a bit slower, but this is fast, quick and I just like the energy. I know it’s a really cliché thing to say, but the energy is fun.”
Performances will be on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m.
