Special election on Feb. 4 to decide Zerwas’ successor
Voters go to the polls Tuesday to pick between Chad Hobot and Paul Novotny
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, for the special election for House District 30A of the Minnesota House of Representatives. They close at 8 p.m. that night.
Gov. Tim Walz called a special election for Feb. 4 after Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, resigned from his post effective in early December 2019.
A Jan. 14 primary trimmed the number of Republicans seeking to be on the Feb. 4 ballot from two to one as Paul Novotny, of Elk River, defeated Kathy Ziebarth of Big Lake.
Novotny now faces DFLer Chad Hobot, of Elk River, who ran unopposed in the primary.
Voting in Sherburne County is for residents of city of Elk River, Precincts 1 A & B, Precincts 2 A & B, Precincts 3 A & B, Precincts 4 A & B, along with city of Big Lake Precincts 1, 2 and 3, including Big Lake Township Precinct 1, 2 and 3.
Precinct 3 in Otsego is also part of Legislative District 30A. The Feb. 4 special election will be at Otsego Elementary.
Polling locations in Elk River will be at Elk River City Hall (Ward 1, Precinct 1A), United Methodist Church (Ward 1 Precinct 2A); River of Life Church (Ward 2, Precinct 2A), Elk River Maintenance Facility (Ward 2, Precinct 2B); Elk River Lutheran Church (Ward 3, Precinct 3A); ISD 728 Offices (Ward 3, Precinct 3A); the Church of St. Andrew (Ward 4, Precinct 4A); and Emmanuel Christian Center (Ward 4, Precinct 4B).
Residents of Big Lake or Big Lake Township and elsewhere can find their designated polling locations at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
For election results, visit www.erstarnews.com on the night of the election.
