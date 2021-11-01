Central Lutheran Church in Elk River is hosting an event on Nov. 14 to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking and exploitation.
After speaking at all three worship services, Rob Morris will share more extensively on the issue of trafficking and exploitation.
The general public is invited to attend. Morris will discuss as part of his talk how the local community can mobilize to help.
Morris founded the Love 146 organization years ago and they have become one of the most respected non-profits working in the area of human trafficking. Though Morris is a Christian, Love 146 is not exclusively a faith-based organization. For more information on Love 146, visit love146.org.
