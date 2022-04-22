by Jim Boyle
Editor
When the usual warmth of spring finally arrives and the foot traffic at Orono Cemetery in Elk River picks up, there will be a noticeable absence amidst the blades of grass and gravestones.
Sponkey, a black cat with a larger-than-life spirit, has died. The feline regularly made the rounds there spring, summer and fall for seven years, serving as a comforter to countless visitors who came to count on his presence and support.
“We figured he got to know a few people over the years, but we had no idea of the impact he had,” Hunter Lord said of his childhood cat. “He had a full-time job out there.”
When news of Sponkey’s death reached a Facebook bulletin board, it lit up with reactions from across the community on the social media platform with people expressing their sadness and heartbreak over the loss. It also prompted story after story how Sponkey tended to their grieving hearts and even souls on their visits to the cemetery.
Taylor Simmons commented: “Are you serious?!?! I’m literally distraught right now. He brought so much comfort while I visited my mom and dad. RIP Graveyard Cat. (I called him that before I knew his name.)”
Simmons and many other addressed comments directly to Sponkey.
“I loved Sponkey and looked forward to seeing him when visiting my parents grave. He will be greatly missed by many! RIP you sweet kitty,” Jody Hayes Crary wrote.
Lisa Cruise called Sponkey an angel from heaven. Lynn Zurnieden stated she kept cat treats in her car for the last seven years. Lauren Mundell Wipper said Sponkey was a treasure.
“When I’d walk through the cemetery it always amazed me how he wouldn’t walk toward me but would walk to where I was heading,” she said. “Every cemetery needs a soul like Sponkey.”
There is an effort afoot to create a memorial to Sponkey at Orono Cemetery. Two Rivers Monuments of Elk River has offered to donate a bench, and Sponkey’s family is working with the cemetery to be able to install a memorial of some sort.
Jayne Barrett, who suggested a story be written about Sponkey, made several posts over a period of time. In one, she stated:
“One time (me and my mom) were visiting my (grandfather’s) grave, (and) it was 90° out and Sponkey jumped in our car and sat on my mother‘s lap in the air conditioning for a few minutes. It was so precious. My mother, Molly, died about a month after that and I always called Sponkey her soul cat.”
With each post, Hunter Lord and his family got a little better idea of the extraordinary impact Sponkey made.
“We knew Sponkey had a following, but didn’t realize the extent of it until he passed away early in the morning of Sunday, March 6, due to an accident,” Hunter’s father, Chris Lord said. “With all of the admirers he had at Orono Cemetery, we were always surprised and grateful that no one decided to ‘adopt’ him. I guess everyone knew that Sponkey had a job to do and needed to be shared with others.”
Hunter, 25, said it has been mind-blowing for him to learn of his cat’s double life.
It was he who named him Spidermonkey 15 years ago as a child. The cat’s name was later shortened to Sponkey for practical reasons.
One of his vivid memories of Spidermonkey was watching him slowly and methodically bite off the leaves of a ponytail palm tree he had in his bedroom growing up in Coon Rapids.
The black cat, with brown highlights that illuminated when he sat in the sunlight, became a huge support for Hunter as he navigated adolescence and even some mental health issues he faced back then.
“He was the small dose of consistency, and a ray of light on those very dark nights,” Hunter Lord said. “He was a best friend who always seemed to know, before myself, when I would need him most.”
Hunter said he has no doubt Sponkey was looking for people to help when he roamed the cemetery.
“He had a lot more to give,” he said.
Spidermonkey came home to family in 2007
Chris Lord said when the family decided to get a cat, they consulted a relative who worked at a veterinarian’s office.
“We knew we would get a pair of cats, so they could keep each other company when we were all at work and school,” Chris Lord said. “Our niece told us to get brothers and to get what she called ‘belly kitties’ — those that allow you to hold them indefinitely and in any orientation: upside down, sideways, wrapped around your neck like a scarf.”
Upon meeting a litter of stray cats at a co-worker’s home, Sponkey was the clear champion of the belly kitty test.
“His brother Skeeter was good, but a clear second,” Chris Lord said. “In July of 2007 they came home with us as kittens.”
The Lord family relocated to Elk River about 10 years ago. A couple years in, Sponkey discovered the Orono Cemetery just down the road from the family’s house. By then Sponkey and Skeeter lived in the family’s heated garage with a cat door that only their collars could unlock, providing them freedom to roam and a warm safe harbor with plenty of food and water when they needed it.
“When at home, Sponkey liked to relax in our laps on the deck or in the garage, for hours at a time if we were up for it,” Chris Lord said.
Sponkey headed out to the cemetery early every morning and wouldn’t return home until evening every season except in the wintertime.
Hunter Lord said he is grateful he was able to see him more than usual right before he died due to the time of year. “That time I had with him meant a lot,” Hunter Lord said.
Memorial to be created for Sponkey
“It strikes us now how Sponkey had two lives,” Chris Lord said. “To our family, he was for the most part an adorable, cuddly pet. To those at the cemetery, he was therapy, healing, comfort and a distraction.
“We feel deeply for their loss,” Chris Lord said. “When going to the cemetery, Sponkey’s friends had come to expect more than the solemn reverence they felt for their lost loved ones. They expected to be accompanied and to be actively comforted, because Sponkey reliably delivered time after time.
“If we can trigger a memory of that comfort, and with it a moment’s respite, by working with the Orono Cemetery and Two Rivers Monuments to get a small memorial erected, then that’s what we’ll do.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the cost of a small memorial monument at Orono Cemetery to celebrate his legacy of comfort and healing. The link is at: https://gofund.me/fbaf7dc2.
Any excess funds will be donated to charity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.