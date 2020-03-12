Campaign raising money to offer mental health services to homeless youth
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
What do ‘60s music icons Sonny and Cher have to do with mental health services for youth in Elk River?
More than you might think.
Two Elk River nonprofits are joining forces to raise money to provide mental health care for homeless youth, and the theme of their effort is “I Got You Babe” That’s the title of Sonny and Cher’s 1965 hit song. But for those two local organizations, the phrase also highlights the importance of supporting and walking beside people experiencing mental health disorders.
The two organizations, Open Doors For Youth and Thumbs Up High 5K, are in the midst of an effort to raise $7,500 — $3,750 each — with fundraising going on through www.givemn.org. The money raised will help pay for free mental health counseling that Open Doors offers twice a week at its drop-in center in Elk River for youth facing homelessness.
The fundraising effort will culminate Saturday, March 28, with a ‘60s-themed party at Pour Wine Bar and Bistro in Otsego that’s open to the public.
Cindy Ley of Open Doors and Katie Shatusky of Thumbs Up are bringing a light-hearted approach to their crusade. They have been making presentations to local organizations while dressed as Sonny (Shatusky) and Cher (Ley). They even managed to take a selfie of themselves in their rock duo get-up with Elk River Mayor John Dietz when they ran into him outside a Rotary Club meeting.
“We’ve had some fun with it,” Shatusky said.
They note, however, that the object of their fundraising efforts is a serious matter.
Ley, executive director of Open Doors For Youth, estimates that 90% to 95% of the youth they see are dealing with a mental health issue such as depression, anxiety, PTSD or something else.
She said it became very apparent that they had to address their clients’ mental health needs so they could make progress on their other goals.
So, last year Open Doors partnered with Thumbs Up and raised money that allowed them to have a mental health professional, Sara Fromm, at Open Doors for four hours on Wednesdays. She’s been in demand and is now there for four hours on Monday as well.
Why provide on-site support?
Outside of Open Doors, Ley said their clients face barriers to getting mental health services including insurance, a long intake process and lengthy wait times to get an appointment.
With Fromm on site, the service is free and available in a timely fashion, no insurance or lengthy intakes are needed, and she can see them in a setting that is already familiar and comfortable, Ley said.
Shatusky, who founded Thumbs Up to support mental health awareness and suicide prevention, also feels strongly about making sure those services are available.
“It’s so important for our youth to have mental health support,” she said. “There’s just a lot of stuff going on in the world, and the more prevention efforts we have, hopefully the less number of suicides we have.”
Citing statistics from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Shatusky said 1 in 6 people ages 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 34.
“We just need to start educating and teaching kids resiliency and coping mechanisms at an earlier age so that as they grow into a teen and an adult, they can go back and utilize those tools,” Shatusky said.
To support the “I Got You Babe” fundraiser:
•Give online at www.givemn.org/story/Pr2ynf or www.givemn.org/event/Ln9xnf.
•Mail a check payable to Thumbs Up, 18593 Simonet Dr., Elk River, MN 55330. Note the I Got You Babe campaign on the memo line.
•Mail a check payable to Open Doors for Youth, 554 Third St. Suite 201, Elk River, MN 55330.
If you go
“I Got You Babe!” event
When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 28
Where: Pour Wine Bar and Bistro, 15704 90th St. NE, Otsego, which is donating the space for the event and the food.
Tickets: $10 in advance at www.pourwinebarbistro.com/events/i-got-you-babe-fundraiser or $15 at the door.
About the event: There will be ‘60s music, karoeke, fondue, a ‘60s trivia contest and raffle prizes. Costumes are optional but encouraged.
