In all, three Salk students advance to National History Day contest
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
When Ronny Husveldt learned he had earned a spot in the National History Day contest, it was a special moment for both him and his dad, Ron.
Ronny is a seventh grader at Salk Middle School in Elk River, where his dad is a social studies teacher who also coordinates the school’s History Day program. And, 30 years ago, Ron participated in History Day himself.
Asked how it felt to see his son advance to nationals, Ron said, “It’s really cool no matter who it is, but then I get the double layer of being one of my students — and it’s my kid.”
The winners were announced in a virtual ceremony earlier this month, and Ron recorded the announcement and posted it on Facebook. The poignant recording shows father and son sharing a high five and a hug after Ronny’s name is announced.
Ronny won second place in the Individual Documentary category with a 10-minute documentary about the history of the federal duck stamp program. All waterfowl hunters 16 years of age and over are required to buy a duck stamp, with the money going to conserve wetlands across the United States.
Ronny interviewed three people for the documentary. They were Tom Landwehr, former commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Rob Drieslein, managing editor of “Outdoor News,” and Scot Storm, an artist who won the duck stamp contest in 2020 and 2005.
Ronnie said he chose the duck stamp as his topic because he likes duck hunting. He bagged his first duck this year, a blue-winged teal.
In making the documentary, he said he learned a lot about the conservation aspect of the duck stamp and the national wildlife refuge system.
He had done a documentary for History Day last year as well. That one was about the Boundary Waters and earned him third place at state. First and second place finishers in each category go to nationals.
After coming so close, it was his goal to advance to nationals this year.
It’s not easy, as only one-fourth of 1% of the 30,000 or so students who participate in History Day move on to nationals, his dad said.
But Ronny came through, savoring the win and making his dad proud.
In Ron’s Facebook page post, he said, “Very proud teacher for all my National History Day in Minnesota students but an especially proud Dad!! A special shout-out to Ronny for taking 2nd place in the Individual Documentary category! I did History Day as a kid 30 years ago just missing Nationals, so way to step it up kid!”
Two other Salk students also advance to nationals
Two other Salk students are also advancing to National History Day competition. They are seventh graders Ava Kallunki and Elsie Ostmoe.
They finished second in the Junior Group Exhibit category. Their project is about the Jane Goodall Institute.
Dr. Jane Goodall is an expert on chimpanzees who spent decades studying them in Tanzania.
According to the institute’s website, the Jane Goodall Institute was founded in 1977 and continues Goodall’s pioneering research on chimpanzee behavior. It is a global leader in the effort to protect chimpanzees and their habitats. The institute also is recognized for establishing conservation and development programs in Africa, and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots, the global environmental and humanitarian youth program which has groups in more than 120 countries.
Friends since kindergarten, Elsie and Ava chose the Jane Goodall Institute for their project because they are both into nature and wanted a topic that involved animals. They had learned about Jane Goodall in school, and decided to focus on her institute. In researching their project, they delved into the institute’s website and watched online interviews of Goodall. They also interviewed the vice president of conservation at the Jane Goodall Institute.
They tried to get an interview with Goodall, but no luck.
Ava said the project taught her a lot about the Jane Goodall Institute and how individuals can make a positive or negative impact on the environment.
Elsie said she also learned a lot about the institute and how much help is needed for the forest and the animals.
Another Salk student, Lauren Havemeier, finished third in the Junior Paper category. Her paper was titled, “Katherine Johnson’s Contributions to the Space Program.”
In addition to Husveldt, the teachers involved in this year’s History Day program at Salk include Scott Glew, Starrsha Wolff and Nikki Tripp.
Ronny, Elsie and Ava are three of 59 students in Minnesota who received first or second place in their category, earning them a spot in the National History Day virtual contest which will be held June 13-19.
Nearly 1,000 students from across Minnesota competed in the virtual 2021 State History Day competition.
Over the course of the school year, more than 11,000 students, grades 6-12, created projects based on the 2021 theme “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.” This year the entire program has been conducted virtually, from student research and mentorships to the regional, state and national competitions.
National History Day in Minnesota is a co-curricular historical research program that builds college readiness and communication skills for middle and high school students. Each year 27,000 students from more than 250 schools statewide participate. The program is a partnership of the Minnesota Historical Society and the University of Minnesota, College of Liberal Arts. For more information, visit mnhs.org/historyday.
