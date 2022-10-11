I have been reading some of the comments made by prospective school board members and have some concerns. I taught in this district for over 20 years, served on many curriculum reviews and the district strategic planning team.
Some comments I would like to examine are the following four statements:
1. Our educational systems have become more focused on social constructs than fundamentals.
A social construct is any idea that has been created and generally accepted. School itself is a social construct. But our ideas of what is accepted by society changes with time. The idea that women shouldn’t be able to vote is an example of a social construct that is no longer accepted. As children mature, it’s generally accepted that they move from fundamentals to studying complex ideas, i.e., government, literature, chemistry etc. We teach skills all the way through high school, but the emphasis on basic skills wanes as students get older.
2. Schools are becoming indoctrination centers.
The curriculum is based on state standards. None of us come to the table with our own agendas or we would never get anything done. The curriculum is based on the skills we want children to know at every grade level. We do help students learn how to think critically, just not what to think.
3. These teachings (diversity,inclusion,equity) inhibit our students from reaching their full potential.
We do not teach diversity, inclusion, or equity, we practice them. That doesn’t inhibit learning, it promotes it.
4. Parents’ voices are not being heard.
There have never been more opportunities for parents to stay in communication with schools. Teachers and administrators have email accounts, or can be contacted with a phone call. There is Parent Portal, a district web page, and school web pages. None of these were available just a few years back. I hope most parents trust their teachers to have their students’ best interest at heart. If parents don’t have that trust and only want what they want taught, how would that possibly be manageable. Consider carefully the best candidates for school board before voting. — Gail Weber, Elk River
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.