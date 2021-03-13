A free virtual presentation, “Helping Seniors Regain a Social Life in a Healthy Manner,” will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Patti Olson, a licensed therapist with the Center for Hope and Healing, will be discussing the impact of social isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is presented by Thumbs Up in partnership with Elk River Senior Living and the Center for Hope and Healing.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/3m4zyhsp.
