SOAR Regional Arts, a local nonprofit, will kick off its 10th anniversary of serving the communities of St. Michael, Otsego, Albertville, and Rogers with a production of “The Sound of Music” in September.

The perennial favorite about a problem named Maria will grace the St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West stage Sept. 17-26. This final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein stars dozens of local actors of all ages.

Tickets are available now.

Performance dates at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West:

•Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

•Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

•Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.

•Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

•Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.

•Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

•Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.

Visit SOARarts.com to buy tickets and for more information.

Load comments