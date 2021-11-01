SOAR Regional Arts has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Central MN Arts Board to hire a consultant to train and assist staff in crafting a strategic fundraising framework and road map for success and sustainability.

SOAR Regional Arts is a nonprofit organization that aims to enrich, educate and entertain the communities of St. Michael, Otsego, Albertville and Rogers by providing an exceptional performing arts experience. Terrell Beaudry is SOAR’s president.

Funding for this grant program is provided through an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the state’s general fund, and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Load comments