The Minnesota State Fair won’t be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a few pieces of the Great Minnesota Get-Together are being salvaged in 2020.
State Fair offers online competitions
Four Minnesota State Fair virtual showcases will be held this year.
They are cookie decorating, crop art, K-12 artwork and photography, and quilt on-a-stick.
For entry details, go to https://tinyurl.com/y32x4ets.
Fair creates online vendor marketplace
The Minnesota State Fair has announced the creation of the Minnesota State Fair Online Marketplace.
The marketplace is a searchable hub to help fair fans support their favorite State Fair merchandise vendors and discover new shopping surprises. Currently featuring 240 vendors, many of them will offer State Fair deals and special merchandise. The online hub will be available through Dec. 31, 2020. Each vendor promotional page in the marketplace will include a description of their business and what they sell, website link, photo of their State Fair space, location at the 2019 State Fair, and their contact information. Guests will be able to click through to vendor websites to do their shopping. The link is https://www.mnstatefair.org/fair-finder/shops/.
Fine Arts Exhibition features artists’ work
The fair previously announced that the show will go on for the 2020 Fine Arts Exhibition of Minnesota featuring work by hundreds of artists from across the state selected through an online juried competition. Fair fans can view the exhibition during special in-person gallery showings from Thursday, Aug. 27, through Labor Day, Sept. 7, in the Fine Arts Center on the State Fairgrounds. Tickets for gallery showings are $10 each and currently on sale. The exhibition is also available through a video-recorded tour and an online catalog, both available later this summer at no cost. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y5elzaue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.