(Editor’s note: The following item was penned prior to news reports of sweeping federal legislation to raise the legal age to purchase cigarettes and vape products to 21 years of age. It highlights the efforts in Minnesota, and the plans for continued efforts in 2020. The new legislation might change the discussion, but the issue will no doubt still be debated.)
In 2019, Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation celebrated progress to address tobacco addiction, including significant local and statewide policy wins. However, the state still faces a youth nicotine epidemic, stubborn adult smoking rates and tobacco-related health disparities.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation is a coalition of more than 60 organizations that share a common goal of reducing youth smoking and ending tobacco’s harm for good. In 2020, the coalition will redouble its efforts to address tobacco’s harm. The coalition is united behind four major policy goals that reduce youth smoking and nicotine addiction, including increasing tobacco prices, raising the tobacco sale age to 21, restricting or prohibiting flavored tobacco products, and funding tobacco prevention and cessation programs.
Minnesota made historic progress this year, but some communities and youth still face high levels of tobacco use and nicotine addiction. Lawmakers must act quickly and comprehensively to protect the next generation of Minnesotans from Big Tobacco’s latest threats.”
Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Minnesota, costing the state 6,300 lives and $7 billion a year in lost productivity and health care costs. Tobacco use in any form puts youth at risk for health problems and a lifetime of addiction. Unfortunately, the tobacco industry continues to lure kids into addiction through easy access, kid-friendly flavors and aggressive marketing.
The good news on the tobacco prevention front is 2019 includes dozens of Minnesota communities joined the Tobacco 21 movement.
Thirty-five Minnesota communities passed Tobacco 21 in 2019, bringing the state total to 56. Tobacco 21 now covers nearly 40% of the state population. The statewide Tobacco 21 bill also gained significant momentum, clearing the Minnesota House and one key Senate committee.
More communities limited access to flavored tobacco products.
In 2019, four Minnesota communities passed restrictions on flavored tobacco products to address tobacco addiction among youth and priority populations (Rushford, Lilydale, Hennepin County and Golden Valley). Today, 10 Minnesota communities restrict where all flavored tobacco products can be sold, four of which prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products altogether.
The Minnesota Legislature voted to improve the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Law by expanding the definition of smoking to include e-cigarette use. Beginning Aug. 1, everyone in the state was protected from harmful e-cigarette aerosol in indoor public spaces.
Minnesota legislators also allocated funding for the Minnesota Department of Health to provide and promote statewide quit-smoking services. Thanks to this funding, Minnesotans will have continuous access to quit-smoking help. QUITPLAN Services, the state’s current free quit-smoking helpline, is ending in 2020.
In September, the Ramsey County District Court ordered R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company (Reynolds) to pay Minnesota its unpaid tobacco settlement fees. For several years, Reynolds has shirked its responsibility to pay their share of settlement fees. Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation urges lawmakers to dedicate a portion of recouped funds to youth tobacco prevention.
Earlier this month, Attorney General Ellison, Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan announced that Minnesota is suing JUUL for illegally marketing to youth. Minnesota is facing an epidemic of youth nicotine addiction driven primarily by JUUL e-cigarettes. Aggressive youth-focused marketing campaigns by JUUL included several tactics from Big Tobacco’s playbook and targeted kids as young as eight years old.
Despite all these positive developments, Minnesota continues to face major tobacco-related challenges that affect the health and pocketbooks of all Minnesotans. In 2020 and beyond, Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation will look to address these issues.
There were plenty of challenges in 2019 and there will be more going forward. Amid a youth epidemic, youth nicotine use rose again.
The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey found that 26% of Minnesota 11th graders reported using an e-cigarette in the past month. Eleven percent of 8th graders said they use e-cigarettes regularly, which is nearly double the 2016 rate. Youth cigarette smoking is at historic lows, but rising e-cigarette rates have erased nearly two decades of progress to reduce youth tobacco use.
Like other states, Minnesota faced an influx of vaping-associated injuries and deaths.
The outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries raised concerns and brought heightened attention to issue of youth vaping. The Minnesota Department of Health is on the leading edge of national efforts to pinpoint the cause of the lung illnesses. The state needs to address the high number of youth who are regularly vaping e-cigarettes.
Adult smoking rates have stalled and young adult e-cigarette use is rising.
While smoking rates in Minnesota had been declining for decades, the 2018 Minnesota Adult Tobacco Survey found after years of declines the adult cigarette smoking rate has stalled out at 14%. The survey found that e-cigarette use among young adults aged 18-24 nearly doubled, from 13% to 22%. Forty-four percent of e-cigarette users in 2018 said they had never smoked cigarettes – a significant increase from 2014 (12%).
The CDC recommends Minnesota invest nearly $53 million in tobacco prevention and control efforts each year. The 2019 How Do You Measure Up? report released by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Broken Promises Report highlight the urgent need for Minnesota to invest in tobacco prevention programs.
ClearWay Minnesota, which will sunset by 2021, currently funds the majority of the state’s spending on tobacco prevention. ClearWay Minnesota was created as a limited-life organization with a portion of the state’s tobacco settlement. After ClearWay Minnesota closes its doors, the state will fall into the red zone for tobacco prevention spending, unless the state dedicates more funding to that effort.
Despite having sweeping power to regulate all tobacco products, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration failed to take meaningful steps to protect residents from tobacco addiction. Graphic warning labels, non-addictive nicotine levels and removing menthol tobacco products are all helpful steps that have not been implemented. In September, President Trump announced the FDA would clear the market of all flavored e-cigarettes but now seems to be backtracking from this promise.
Tobacco prevention efforts will continue in 2020.
Thankfully, there are common-sense solutions to these challenges but it will require a comprehensive, multi-layered approach. During the 2020 legislative session, Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation will advocate for several steps to stem youth tobacco addiction, including Tobacco 21, prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products, investing in youth prevention and increasing tobacco prices.
Minnesotans from all sides of the state and political spectrum are eager for lawmakers to take bold action to protect our kids and reduce the burden of tobacco addiction on our state. We look forward to working together to make Minnesota a leader in tobacco prevention in 2020 and beyond. — Molly Moilanen (Editor’s note: Moilanen is vice president at ClearWay Minnesota and co-chair of Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.