Local leaders, elected officials and generous donors gathered downtown Thursday, Sept. 30, to celebrate Elk River’s newest piece of public art.
The event took place at the site of Slipstream, located on the east side of Granite Shores Luxury Apartments, adjacent to Main Street and Parrish Avenue. The sculpture was installed on July 30, and an informational kiosk was installed shortly before the Sept. 30 reveal.
Artists Nicole Milligan and Alan Milligan of Milligan Studios spoke at the event to explain how this sculpture encompasses Elk River’s history — rich in transportation and commerce, made possible by the nearby riverways and highway system.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Additionally, donations from Elk River’s Economic Development Authority, and generous contributions by The Bank of Elk River, First Bank Elk River, Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Gleitz - State Farm Insurance, Forterra-Dave Anderson, Elk River Municipal Utilities and Granite Shores Luxury Apartments, helped bring this public art exhibit to the city.
