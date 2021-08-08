Milligan Studios project ‘Slipstream’ inspired by Elk River developer of Minnesota’s highway system and rivertown’s history along the banks of the Mississippi River, Elk River
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Downtown Elk River welcomed its newest public art exhibit with the installation of “Slipstream” by Milligan Studios of St. Paul. The sculpture, comprised of bronze, steel, and kiln-formed architectural recycled glass, can be read from afar as a leaping fish or a river. Up close, one will see a community of diverse fish swimming along in two slipstreams, encircled with intertwining steel arteries representing highways.
“Slipstream” honors Charles Merritt Babcock, who developed the Minnesota highway system, and pays homage to the rich history of the city, which grew along the Mississippi River, whose banks it will enhance.
“The Bank of Elk River is pleased to sponsor the ‘Slipstream’ artwork that has recently been installed in downtown Elk River,” said John Babcock, a relative of Charles Merritt Babcock and president of The Bank of Elk River. “The art thoughtfully represents the importance Elk River has had on travel and commerce throughout history. The art highlights the confluence of the Mississippi and Elk rivers as well as Highway 10 and other transportation systems. As the president of The Bank of Elk River and a Babcock, I’m appreciative of the opportunity to participate in this project that, in part, showcases Charles Babcock’s involvement with commerce and the highway/transportation system in Minnesota.”
The artists who created and built the work of art are Alan Scott Milligan and Nicole Mary Milligan, of St. Paul. The piece was created with the history very much in mind.
“The history always inspires art like this,” Alan Scott Milligan said. “We always approach these things as a way to let the community have its voice.
“We as artists say what materials and skills do we have to give voice to the community. You have to turn that story into symbols or some sort of imagery, try and make it clear and poetic. My wife calls it poetic lyricism.”
“Slipstream” is located at the eastern entrance to downtown Elk River, visible from Highway 10/Main Street/Parrish Avenue on the east side of Granite Shores Luxury Apartments. This public art exhibit was made possible by a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board, funds from Elk River’s Economic Development Authority, and contributions by The Bank of Elk River, First Bank Elk River, Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Gleitz - State Farm Insurance, Forterra and Granite Shores Luxury Apartments.
Alan and Nicole delivered it from their studio in St. Paul. The piece arrived shortly after 1 p.m. July 30, and for as smoothly as the trip went on Minnesota highways it wasn’t without drama. Motorists took notice of the art, and some took issue with it slowing traffic down. The Milligans nervously ducked overpasses, even though an app that provided the height should have given them all the confidence in world.
“We seen bridges with big chunks out of them on our approach, and we thought ‘uh oh,’ but we were all right,” Alan Scott Milligan said.
It took about three months for the piece of art to be completed.
Alan Scott Milligan did the metal work, the stain and the bronze. By applying a patina, it gives the piece a gloss or sheen on that surface that comes from age or polishing.
Nicole Mary Milligan did the glass.
“That’s the star of the show,” her husband said. “It’s the sparkle, and the diamond in the ring. Even from the other side with the light coming through it’s gorgeous.”
He said it will be even better when the haze from the Canadian wildfires goes away and the sun shines down on it.
The next step in the process will be to create a plaque to be installed and an unveiling of that when it’s ready, Elk River City Council Member Jennifer Wagner said at the Aug. 2 council meeting.
