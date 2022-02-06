Fargo man greeted by thousands at Midwest Ride-In at ERX
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Most people are working on their bucket list long before they’re in their 60s. Roger Kram added to his at age 65.
The 67-year-old Fargo, North Dakota man checked the late addition off his list this past Saturday after pulling into ERX Motor Park to join a parade of vintage — and modern — snowmobiles as he made his way around a track and through wooded portions of Elk River park that accommodates year-round racing.
Call it a victory lap for accomplishing his goal of retracing the I-500 route cross country snowmobile racers did while he was in the Navy. He called if the I-500 Challenge, and also made it a fundraiser for the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard.
He and his son, Wyatt, 35, made it all the way from Winnipeg, Manitoba on a pair of 49-year-old John Deere 400 sleds to bring added excitement to an event that brings thousands of vintage snowmobile enthusiasts together every year for the Midwest Ride-In.
Fans at ERX on Saturday could easily pick out the Krams, even if they were surrounded by other featured John Deere sleds.
They were the only two sporting flags from both the United States and Canada on the backs of their machines. The two had just made the last leg of a weeklong trek from the hinterlands.
Duo makes it from Winnipeg to Elk River
The pair braved frigid temperatures, wind, some rough trails, one crash involving Roger before finishing the last jaunt from Becker to Elk River.
They reached the U.S.-Canadian border on the first day of the trek on Monday, Jan. 24 crossed with the help of supportive customs agents who performed necessary checks but waved them on without any grief.
They rode their machines to Roseau before staying the night, but without their chase man who got held up by a positive Covid test. Roger’s son-in-law Ivan Ahneluk was able to rejoin them and assume his duties.
The next stop would be Thief River Falls.
What they found at each stop was well wishers who had been following their ride on radio stations and in newspapers well enough to welcome them in and wave them on their way out.
The second day would prove to be smooth, but the winds kicked up for the third day and the temperature dropped to -20 degrees.
“We had a lead person bringing us through the trails, but it was hammering our machines,” Roger said of the ride before pulling into Detroit Lakes.
Wyatt said: “I really got beat up on that Wednesday from Thief River Falls. Following that it was fun. The trails were fast and we were making good time.”
They were a bit too fast for Roger. More on that later. The last two full days of riding were some of the smoothest riding, as the trails got smoother and the excitement was building. In fact, Wyatt was wishing it wasn’t going to be over as soon as it was.
But pulling into Elk River was as rewarding as it must have been years ago for racers pulling into St. Paul for the Winter Carnival.
“People all along the route were taking pictures, waving flags and such,” Roger Kram said. “Elk River people are good people. They seem to understand there is a winter sport, and they like it.
“It was great to reach the finish line and our family was waiting for us there.”
Upon arrival the Krams were able to share their stories of their preparations and their journey with thousands of fellow vintage snowmobile enthusiasts at second running of the the Midwest Ride-In at ERX. Previously, the event had been held in Waconia.
The Krams even got to meet with two-time I-500 champion Brian Nelson, who was there to sign autographs and talk about his racing days that included 11 runnings of the I-500 and two wins — one in a John Deere and the other in an Arctic Cat.
He and other racers from back in the day were the inspiration to the elder Kram.
Nelson, who spent years in the powersports industry, is now an insurance agent who lives in Spicer.
While signing autographs as an auction and raffle sales were going on, he was greeted like a rockstar by many who followed the cross country racing circuit years ago.
He played a video loop of the iconic race that ran from 1966 to early 1980s before it was cut from the St. Paul Winter Carnival lineup. He shared about his wins, the races that didn’t end as hoped and about the state of snowmobiling today.
He was able to talk about how there were 100-plus makers of sleds that have become vintage but only four makers in the modern era. Winning the I-500 was worth millions of dollars to manufacturers to get the publicity and reputation that came from having the best sled, Nelson said.
“The sport of snowmobiling is doing well and going in the right direction for a change,” he said, noting the sleds are improved every year but vintage sleds are still as popular as they ever were in some respects. He said snowmobiling’s popularity rises and falls with the weather but the pandemic has helped all power sports.
What Kram did to shine a light back on the I-500 can only help, if nothing else by inspiring others to ride cross country.
“I certainly hope I have,” Roger Kram said. “That would be wonderful if it lit the fire under a few people to try something different in regards to vintage snowmobiling, getting out on the trails and getting some fresh air and smelling some snowmobile smoke.”
Inspired in his 60s
So how does a guy in his 60s get inspired to ride cross country. Oddly, it was during one of the Krams more trying times in life. He was making his way to and from doctor’s appointments in the Twin Cities to address a medical issue.
To pass the time he would let his mind drift to things like taste of homegrown carrots pulled from his land in Fargo, North Dakota and the first whiff of smoke from a snowmobile in the winter.
It’s memories like this that would take the Navy veteran’s mind off of doctor’s visits. As he reflected one trip on his days at sea on the USS Marvin Shields, he also remembered the daring snowmobilers who would make the trek from Winnipeg to the St. Paul Winter Carnival in the early 1970s.
“It was unbelievable what those guys would go through,” Kram said. “It was really grueling for them.”
The maintenance worker for Essentia Hospital in Fargo got to thinking how it would be great to retrace the trek all these years later.
He turned to his wife and asked what she thought about this sudden addition to his bucket list. She said it sounded like fun. He later ran the idea by his son Wyatt, and once engineer and maker of Trail King semi trailers realized his father was serious, he got on board immediately.
“We love John Deere snowmobiles, and if he wants to do it I am going to help him get it done,” Wyatt said from Elk River on Saturday afternoon. “I can’t pass an opportunity like that.”
The two of them have quite a collection of John Deeres, and their passion for snowmobiling is as big a passion they have discovered in life. It has been a pastime for the whole Kram family over the years, and the used 1972 snowmobile they bought the year Wyatt was born has been at the center of the family’s snowmobiling exploits ever since.
The father-son duo had been planning this ride for two years, and also they turned the ride into a fund-raiser for the VFW in Casselton, North Dakota.
“I have a soft spot in my heart for the honor guards that go out and perform at the graveyards,” Kram said.
Things really started coming together this past summer as everywhere they turned they found a willing hand to help with time, treasures or talent. As they made connections with the vintage snowmobile community, two individuals stepped forward to give them vintage sleds for their use. One offered for the raffle, and the other was offered for parts. Since both of them worked, the Krams decided to raffle them both and a bunch of other items, and they were still able to load their trailer with all the replacement parts they may need on the ride from Winnipeg, Manitoba to Elk River, Minnesota.
“The thing about this whole thing that really sticks out is how the whole community came in behind us,” Wyatt Kram said of the willingness to help in the preparation. “Then seeing people along the road waving us on and just loving it was amazing. We never expected that. We just wanted to ride.”
And ride they did.
They’re the first to note that the trek wasn’t a race like it was years ago, but it still had its moments that required intestinal fortitude, starting with the trip from Fargo to Winnipeg knowing that every mile they headed north in the frigid weather and blowing snow was one more mile they would be making their way back down on a snowmobile.
Kram carried a key chain that he used while praying to St. Christopher, the saint of protection. He was glad to have it, like when he saw deer cut in front of his John Deere. He said it’s a little different when a deer jumps out in front of your vehicle.
He admits he got going too fast at one point, and jokes that a tree jumped out in front of his “Deere.”
He crashed his sled into the tree, bending the skis requiring they be changed. It wasn’t until the group stopped for lunch in Fergus Falls that the elder Kram realized the his arm suffered more damage than he initially realized.
“I said: ‘something on my arm feels wet,’ ” he recalled before pulling back on his Under Armour. “I had a serious gash that needed emergency medical attention.”
It was then that his 14-year-old grandson, who had been traveling with the team, hopped on the “family sled” to ride it into Alexandria. His grandfather rejoined them in Alexandria and hopped back on his seat after that.
The sled now has about 4,000 miles logged on it. More than miles, though, the Krams have logged memories.
Roger Kram’s family has no doubt he’ll keep sharing these memories until he’s no longer able to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.