If you are someone that claims fake news with NBC, CBS, CNN but get your news from Fox and Breitbart and consider them “real news” outlets, you are part of the problem. Fake news = certain slant, and all of the outlets have a certain angle. Liberal outlets love the sound of Obama’s voice more. Fox and Breitbart love that of Trump. But stop kidding yourself if you think it’s just certain outlets. It’s either all or none.
Stop lumping all journalists together into one big category. There are some bad reporters and there are some damn fine reporters just doing their job. Do you lump all cops or medical professionals together? No, ‘cause that’s irresponsible. On the news outlets I watched last night, they are now to the point where they are simply playing back the words of the president, so you can hear it directly. They weren’t telling me anything. I was listening to the president’s own words.
Lastly, it’s OK to disagree with the president. We live in a country with a president, not a king, a czar or dictator. Thank God for the Constitution and the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech and press. I would suggest many of you patriots read it. Oh and that’s another thing...
Stop hijacking patriotism. You and your party affiliation don’t own it. Someone on the other side isn’t non-patriotic and wants to destroy America because they have different views and ideas than you. You aren’t more American because you voted for the current person in charge or feel a certain way about an issue. We are all Americans, and until we all figure that out, we are going to continue down a path of nothingness.
In a world where we have all these social networks and all our “friends,” we have never been more alone. Turn off the idiot box! Turn off the computer! Go outside! Play a game! Read a book! Think for yourself! It’s OK! —Trevor Brown, Zimmerman
