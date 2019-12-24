by Beth Balmanno
Contributing Writer
Members of the Elk River Figure Skating Club showed off their skating skills during their annual Holiday Ice Spectacular, wowing family and friends gathered at the Elk River Ice Arena for the complimentary show. More than 25 girls performed holiday-themed routines, some individually and some as pairs.
Gretta Josephes, wearing a rainbow tutu and a headband with hippo ears, delighted the crowd with her “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” routine. The 8-year-old Parker Elementary student has been skating for three years, and she was most excited about the loop she was able to incorporate into her routine this year.
“It’s a full-turn jump,” she explained.
Mom Nicole Josephes was equally proud and expressed her support and enthusiasm for the figure skating club.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s fun to watch the girls grow.”
Christine Minke, a board member with the club and Safe Sport representative, agrees. Her daughter, Sarah, has been skating with the club for a few years, and Minke has watched her blossom with the program. She especially loves the holiday show, as it gives the girls a chance to develop their own routines.
“Most of the kids do their own choreography, so this is them being able to showcase their own creativity,” she said. “They pick their own numbers … and they get to really express themselves the way that they want to.”
Marie Wallin seized that opportunity with her crowd-pleasing performance of “Frosty The Bluesman.” Dressed as a mash-up of a snowman and Blues Brother complete with black hat and black tie, she skated her way through a jazzed up version of “Frosty the Snowman.”
“I love the song and thought I’d have fun with choreographing it,” Wallin said about her song choice. She explained some of the components of her routine: “I landed a double sow, which is one of my hardest jumps, and I love doing my hydroblade, which is when I was basically laying on the ice floor.”
Wallin, relatively new to the club, travels all the way from Breezy Point, Minnesota, two days a week to take part in practices. A figure skater since she was 3, this 15-year-old decided to commute to Elk River because of the coaching and support she knew she would receive with the Elk River Figure Skating Club.
Her hard work has paid off. She is a gold medalist in figure skating, with less than 5% of all figure skaters reaching that level, and she is hoping to qualify for the Excel National Festival scheduled for June.
With competitions for many of the girls on the horizon, Saturday’s show was a chance to perform for the community in a relaxed and supportive environment.
According to Minke, that is what makes this skating club and this group of girls so special.
“I love that they all cheered so loudly for each other,” she said after the show. “This club supports really good friendships and everybody supports each other as they develop.”
The ice arena’s popular Skate with Santa event followed the holiday show, where community members were invited to take to the ice with the jolly old elf.
