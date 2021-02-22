The Zimmerman City Council approved a licensed garbage hauler application on at its Feb. 1 meeting, making Vanderpoel Disposal the sixth hauler and recycler to operate within the city limits.
City code does not limit the number of garbage haulers in town, but staff suggested at some point the council may want to consider putting a limit on the number of them.
