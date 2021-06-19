The Sherburne County Substance Use Prevention (SUP) Coalition invited local liquor retailers in the Sherburne County area to partner in our Sticker Shock effort to prevent the underage use of alcohol. The activity was conducted before graduation season as celebrations with alcohol are common and can turn dangerous for underage drinkers.
Retail stores make a profit from selling alcohol and this activity allows them to help prevent problems by trying to reach those adults who buy alcohol legally and give it to youth. Eleven local businesses participated in Sticker Shock, including:
•Beck’s Pub and Jubilee Liquor in Becker.
•Briggs Lake Liquor in Palmer Township.
•Lake Liquors in Big Lake.
•Northbound and Westbound Liquor in Elk River.
•O’Brothers Wine & Spirits in Clear Lake.
•P&A Liquor and Uptown Offsale in Zimmerman.
•Rogers Wines & Spirits in Rogers.
•Sand Dunes Spirits in Orrock Township.
Youth and adult volunteers placed approximately 1,700 stickers and 500 bottle hangers on alcoholic beverages that might appeal to underage drinkers with a warning message about the penalties for providing alcohol to anyone under 21.
The SUP Coalition would like to thank the participating businesses for supporting your community and helping to keep our youth safe!
The Sherburne County Substance Use Prevention Coalition is a community-focused organization on a mission to prevent substance use among our youth by promoting safe and healthy choices. For more information on the coalition, visit www.sherburnesupcoalition.org. — Alicia Maxwell, Sherburne County Substance Use Prevention (SUP) Coalition
(Editor’s note: Maxwell is the project coordinator of the Sherburne County Substance Use Prevention Coalition.)
