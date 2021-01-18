Back when I was growing up as a kid in Elk River (a very LONG time ago) we didn’t have the parks that the city enjoys today. Now we have a park for just about any activity you could imagine. Back then we had very few.
I remember that I spent a lot of time in the Handke Pit and at Orono Park. Played a lot of youth baseball at Handke (if you hit one up on the bank it was a home run) and was a regular at Orono Park for various activities.
After many summers of swimming lessons at Orono Park, I never did get the hang of it. I was like a fish out of water. To this day I still can’t swim. I don’t remember how many summers I kept going back trying to get the hang of it.
I also remember playing a lot of fast-pitch softball at Ray Kuss Field which is part of Orono Park. Kuss actually died on that field while playing softball. My favorite softball story is from one summer night many years ago. My wife Jayne and I lived in Golden Valley for a short time after we were married. We rode our motorcycle to Elk River after one of my fast-pitch games had been canceled. When we got to Elk River I found out the game was back on. I had no glove, no uniform, no shoes. Jayne’s dad, Dean Bailey, borrowed me some cleats and a pair of sweats. One of my teammates had an extra glove. We won the game that night and I hit two triples. Deano always smiled when remembering that game. He said it was the shoes. Who was I to argue with him?
The Chamber of Commerce always sponsored a huge 4th of July celebration at Orono Park every year. I always looked forward to that event. Kids games, good food, an awesome water ski show and great fireworks. It was so much fun that I almost forgot about the long lines to get out of the parking lot.
Fast forward to today. Orono Park will be undergoing a huge makeover this year. Money from the Active Elk River initiative will provide many new amenities. Pickle ball courts, a skate park and a splash pad are new additions. There will be new trails, permanent restrooms and sand volleyball courts. The beach and the playground will still be there. The trail in the park will lead to Highway 10. From there that trail will be continued along the south side of the highway and go almost to downtown
To me, Orono Park will always be one of the signature venues in our city. With the YMCA and Dave Anderson Athletic Complex nearby it is a great recreation area for all our citizens. I can’t wait to see what the new Orono Park looks like when construction is completed later this year. —Elk River Mayor John Dietz
